ACI SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Albertsons Companies

Albertsons investors who lost money after the July 23, 2026 drop may have questions about proxy statements describing executive award timing and material non-public information policies.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, 2026, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) shares fell roughly 22% after Q1 FY 2026 results missed expectations and the Company cut full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Investors who lost money in Levi & Korsinsky is reviewing Albertsons' regulatory filings, including proxy statement disclosures concerning executive equity-award timing and policies regarding material nonpublic information. Shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to submit your ACI loss information.

In its June 22, 2026 definitive proxy materials, Albertsons stated that the Company does not time the disclosure of material non-public information for the purpose of affecting the value of executive compensation. The same proxy materials described grant dates set to be two days after the release of the Company's earnings.

Earlier preliminary proxy materials dated June 8, 2026 contained similar language concerning stock options and material nonpublic information. SueWallSt's investigation focuses on whether Albertsons investors received consistent information about executive award timing policies before the July 23 stock decline.

If you suffered a loss in ACI, send your ACI losses for review or call (888) SueWallSt.WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACI Investigation

Q: What is the ACI investigation about?A: The investigation concerns Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) regulatory and proxy statements regarding executive equity-award timing and material non-public information policies. Shares fell roughly 22% on July 23, 2026 after Q1 FY 2026 results missed expectations and full-year adjusted EPS guidance was reduced.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ACI investigation?A: Investors who purchased ACI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on documented losses and transaction records -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being reviewed?A: The investigation concerns Albertsons proxy statements describing executive equity-award timing and the Company's stated policies concerning material non-public information and executive compensation.

Q: What do ACI investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ACI shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered a loss, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com