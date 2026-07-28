ZVRA SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra shareholders who lost money after the July 24, 2026 negative opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") may have legal rights. Levi & Korsinsky is reviewing statements concerning arimoclomol's regulatory path.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA) shares fell approximately 24% on July 24, 2026 after the European Medicines Agency's CHMP issued a negative opinion on arimoclomol, branded Meplyffa, for Niemann-Pick disease type C. If that decline affected your ZVRA investment, you are encouraged to contact counsel while the shareholder rights investigation is pending. Shareholders who lost money on ZVRA are encouraged to submit their loss information now .

The July 24 decision concerned Zevra's Marketing Authorization Application for arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C. The negative opinion triggered a sharp pre-market sell-off and was reported by financial media as the stock's worst single-day percentage loss in more than five years.

SueWallSt is reviewing potential securities law violations on behalf of Zevra investors who suffered losses tied to the CHMP announcement. The investigation focuses on investors who lost money in the July 24 decline.

If the July 24, 2026 ZVRA decline caused you losses, send your shareholder information or call (888) SueWallSt. WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZVRA Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Zevra made materially false or misleading statements regarding arimoclomol's regulatory status and prospects before the July 24, 2026 CHMP negative opinion.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZVRA investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZVRA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What do ZVRA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ZVRA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZVRA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my ZVRA losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any later investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com