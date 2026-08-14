ACM SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving AECOM

AECOM shareholders who lost money when the stock fell on a full-year adjusted EPS outlook cut to roughly $4.05 at the midpoint have legal rights, and SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations at AECOM (NYSE: ACM).

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A full-year adjusted EPS outlook of roughly $4.05 at the midpoint -- against market expectations near $5.97 -- accompanied the AECOM (NYSE: ACM) earnings release that sent shares lower, and shareholders who took the loss have rights that do not depend on whether they still own the stock. If you lost money on ACM, you are encouraged to submit your ACM losses for review . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The same release reported revenue down approximately 14.2% year over year to about $3.59 billion and an adjusted EPS loss of roughly $0.50, versus analyst consensus of approximately $1.46 to $1.51.

Shareholder rights in a matter like this are time-sensitive and are preserved by coming forward during the investigation phase, not after it concludes. There is no cost to have your losses evaluated, and no obligation to proceed.

Those who purchased ACM shares and wish to discuss their legal rights may speak with the investigation team about ACM or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ACM investigation? A: Investors who purchased ACM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the ACM investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased ACM securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What if I already sold my ACM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ACM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What do ACM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery . No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com