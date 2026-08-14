CLBT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. shares dropped over 30% after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $131.1 million and cut its full-year 2026 ARR and revenue guidance -- SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of CLBT investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) shareholders lost money this month after the Company reported second quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $131.1 million -- below analyst consensus -- and simultaneously lowered its full-year 2026 ARR and revenue guidance while issuing a third quarter outlook below Street estimates. If you suffered a loss on your Cellebrite investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

Management attributed the weak quarter and reduced outlook targets to longer sales cycles and less-than-expected expansion from Inseyets conversions. ARR came in below management's own stated expectations. The company announced the completion of its planned CEO succession alongside the results.

Three months earlier, on the Q1 2026 earnings call held May 14, 2026, Chief Financial Officer David Barter stated: "Overall, our initial thesis for the full year 2026 is unchanged." On that same call, Barter guided second quarter ARR to a range of $510 million to $513 million. On August 13, 2026, Cellebrite reported only $507.8 million ARR for the quarter.

The investigation concerns whether Cellebrite adequately disclosed the conditions underlying its 2026 outlook prior to the guidance reduction.

Shareholders who lost money on CLBT may request a no-cost review of their losses here, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CLBT Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the CLBT investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased CLBT securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CLBT investigation?A: Investors who purchased CLBT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Cellebrite DI Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 ARR and revenue outlook and the strength of Inseyets conversion expansion. When the Company reported a Q2 2026 revenue miss and lowered full-year guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do CLBT investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my CLBT shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CLBT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com