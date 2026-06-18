ACR Invests in U.S. West Coast Growth with New Distribution Center in Stockton, California

The new facility advances ACR's long-term commitment to expanding capacity and customer service in key markets

STOCKTON, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR, a leading food service essentials provider, celebrated the grand opening of its new distribution center (DC) in Stockton, California. The strategic investment supports future growth and volume expansion in key U.S. West Coast markets, while improving service levels, speed, and inventory positioning.

Representatives of ACR celebrate the grand opening of its new Stockton, California distribution center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17, 2026.

By establishing a fifth distribution location, ACR aims to reduce transit time and manage freight costs to enhance customer satisfaction. The new 506,000-square-foot facility will also benefit the Stockton community, creating approximately 35 new jobs and supporting the local economy. Its key location improves ACR's ability to efficiently serve customers across the West Coast.

Members of ACR's executive leadership team were joined by employees, customers and vendors. The event included opening remarks, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and operational demonstrations.

"Opening Stockton is one of the most tangible commitments we have made to our West Coast customers and to the communities we serve. This facility gives our team the tools to deliver the right product, to the right place, at the right time. At ACR, operational excellence and local investment go hand in hand, and this DC reflects both. We're proud to bring approximately 35 new jobs to Stockton, and even prouder of what this team is going to deliver from day one," said Brett Barnello, Chief Operating Officer at ACR.

A key element of the Stockton Distribution Center is its scalable operating model. The center will improve operational capabilities through standardized processes, strong safety culture, and technology-enabled execution. At the core of ACR's identity is the commitment to the satisfaction of customers, key stakeholders, and partners.

ACR remains dedicated to expanding operations to promote customer satisfaction and service improvements. For more information about the Stockton Distribution Center and to learn more about ACR, please visit weareacr.com.

About ACR

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, our family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information about the ACR brand and to explore our comprehensive range of foodservice essentials and packaging solutions, please visit weareacr.com

SOURCE ACR (AmerCareRoyal)