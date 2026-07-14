ACR Expands Sustainable Product Portfolio with Acquisition of Reusable Bag Industry Leader RediBagUSA

Transaction Marks ACR's Eleventh Strategic Add-on

EXTON, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR (AmerCareRoyal, LLC), a leading provider of foodservice essentials and operational supplies and a portfolio company of Oridian Capital Partners, acquired the assets of RediBagUSA, a well-established supplier of reusable retail bags, high-quality paper products, and sustainable packaging solutions serving grocery, restaurant, deli, medical, and industrial markets across the United States.

RediBagUSA Logo

The addition of RediBagUSA enhances ACR's environmentally conscious product offering and strengthens its ability to support customers across a wider range of end markets. The transaction aligns with ACR's ongoing strategy to scale through complementary acquisitions while delivering expanded product solutions, deeper sourcing capabilities, and consistent service across its distribution footprint.

Established in 1957 as a domestic manufacturer, RediBagUSA has built a strong reputation as a provider of paper, reusable, recyclable, and compostable food safety bags, along with gloves, trash can liners, and other essential supplies. Recognized for innovation and deep category expertise, the company leverages its broad supplier network, patented products, and customization capabilities to strengthen customer loyalty and attract new business.

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in ACR's growth journey," said Scott Milberg, Chief Executive Officer of ACR. "By bringing RediBagUSA into our organization, we are expanding our product breadth and strengthening our ability to meet evolving customer needs. Their sourcing expertise, brand portfolio, and customer relationships complement our platform well and create meaningful opportunities for continued expansion."

"Oridian is pleased to support ACR in this next phase of growth," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at Oridian Capital Partners. "RediBagUSA is the eleventh acquisition under Oridian's ownership and continues to underscore ACR's disciplined approach to building scale through businesses that align strategically and culturally. We believe this combination positions ACR for sustained value creation."

"We are excited to partner with ACR and become part of a larger, growth-oriented organization while remaining focused on our customers," said Jeff Rabiea, President and Chief Executive Officer of RediBagUSA. "ACR's international reach, operational infrastructure, and commitment to reliability will allow us to accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver the quality and service our customers expect."

RediBagUSA's Jeff Rabiea will remain actively involved following the acquisition, alongside key members of the management team.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to ACR. PMCF acted as financial advisor to RediBagUSA, with Bodman Law serving as legal counsel.

About ACR

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, our family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information, visit weareacr.com

About Oridian Capital Partners (formerly HCI Equity Partners)

Oridian Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented, family and founder-owned service, distribution, and manufacturing companies. The firm targets entry points in large, stable, fragmented North American markets and drives transformational growth through disciplined M&A consolidation and operational excellence. Oridian is headquartered in Washington, D.C., please visit oridiancapital.com

About RediBagUSA

With more than 63 years of industry experience, RediBagUSA has established a strong reputation for reliability and excellence. Founded in 1957 with the establishment of New York Packaging, the company has steadily expanded its operations and diversified its product offerings to better serve its customers. In 2001, the company further enhanced its capabilities by becoming an importer of packaging products from international manufacturers, operating under the RediBagUSA brand. For more information, visit redibagusa.com

SOURCE ACR (AmerCareRoyal)