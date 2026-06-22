ACRC Global Surrogacy Celebrates Pride in Irvine and Los Angeles, Supporting LGBTQIA+ Families on Their Path to Parenthood

As a trusted leader in third-party reproduction with its global headquarters in Irvine, California, ACRC Global is uniquely positioned to guide LGBTQIA+ intended parents through every milestone of their parenthood journeys. Whether attending Irvine Pride near its corporate headquarters or participating in the iconic Los Angeles Pride events, ACRC Global's team of compassionate experts will be on the ground to provide educational resources, answer questions, and show unwavering allyship to queer, trans, and same-sex families.

Local Southern California Roots, Global Success

With its corporate headquarters located in Irvine, California, and a strong presence throughout Los Angeles, ACRC Global is deeply embedded in the Southern California community [3]. However, its impact is truly global. Operating through more than 15 international offices—including locations in New York, Seattle, Tokyo, Taipei, and Singapore—the agency has successfully supported more than 1,200 families worldwide [1] [2] [3].

ACRC Global stands out in the reproductive industry due to its:

96% Live Birth Success Rate: Driven by strategic partnerships with world-renowned fertility specialists [1] [2].

Driven by strategic partnerships with world-renowned fertility specialists [1] [2]. New York State Licensure: Holding the highly rigorous NY State Department of Health license (GSP220901), ensuring the highest standards of clinical and ethical compliance [1] [3].

Holding the highly rigorous NY State Department of Health license (GSP220901), ensuring the highest standards of clinical and ethical compliance [1] [3]. "No Match, No Fee" Guarantee: Providing financial transparency and reducing the stress of the matching process [1].

Providing financial transparency and reducing the stress of the matching process [1]. Anshin Approach: A comprehensive care model prioritizing emotional, physical, and legal support for both intended parents and surrogates [1].

ACRC Global invites all local community members, allies, and prospective parents attending Pride in Irvine and Los Angeles to connect with their team. For those unable to attend in person, ACRC Global offers free, personalized, 45-minute free consultations to discuss customized pathways to parenthood [1] [2].

Empowering LGBTQIA+ Dreams of Parenthood

ACRC Global specializes in tailoring surrogacy and in vitro fertilization (IVF) solutions that respect and celebrate diverse family structures. For same-sex male couples and queer individuals, the agency provides a seamless, full-service experience that includes gestational surrogacy matching, fresh egg and sperm donor databases, and elite IVF concierge coordination.

"At ACRC Global, we believe that love makes a family, and our mission is to remove the medical, logistical, and legal barriers that LGBTQIA+ individuals often face on their path to parenthood," said a spokesperson for ACRC Global. "Attending Pride in Irvine and Los Angeles is not just about celebration; it is about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our community, showing that safe, ethical, and highly successful family-building pathways are fully accessible to them."

The table below outlines the core inclusive services that ACRC Global coordinates to support LGBTQIA+ intended parents:

Service Category Description & Features Key Benefits for LGBTQIA+ Parents Gestational Surrogacy Comprehensive matching based on legal, medical, and personal compatibility; includes a rigorous pre-approval process for surrogates [1]. 100% gestational surrogacy (no genetic link to surrogate), ensuring maximum legal security IVF Concierge Coordination Collaboration with board-certified reproductive endocrinologists and top-tier fertility clinics specializing in LGBTQIA+ care [1] [2]. Access to advanced reproductive technologies and personalized clinic recommendations Egg & Sperm Donation Expansive database featuring detailed donor profiles, adult/baby photos, and direct communication options [4]. Unparalleled flexibility in selecting donors that align with family-building goals Legal & Parental Rights Support Referrals to specialized LGBTQIA+ family law attorneys to draft surrogacy agreements and secure parental rights [1]. Comprehensive protection and peace of mind through pre-birth or post-birth parental orders

Breaking Barriers: Pioneering HIV and Surrogacy Solutions

A key highlight of ACRC Global's inclusive mission is its pioneering advocacy and coordination for individuals and couples living with HIV [3]. Through its collaboration with the specialized SPART program, ACRC Global has successfully helped numerous HIV-positive intended parents realize their dreams of having healthy, HIV-negative children [3].

By utilizing advanced, clinically proven sperm washing techniques, the SPART program virtually eliminates the risk of HIV transmission to both the gestational surrogate and the baby [3]. This groundbreaking medical advancement represents a new era of reproductive freedom, allowing HIV-positive intended mothers and fathers to pursue surrogacy safely, ethically, and with complete peace of mind [3]. ACRC Global coordinates the entire process, including the seamless and legally compliant transport of cryopreserved gametes directly to trusted IVF clinics across the United States [3].

Take the First Step Toward Your Family Today ACRC Global's Pride presence in Irvine and Los Angeles is a direct reflection of its year-round commitment to LGBTQIA+ families. Whether you are just beginning to explore your options or are ready to move forward, the ACRC Global team is here to guide you every step of the way.Learn more about surrogacy for gay couples, explore IVF coordination for LGBTQIA+ intended parents, discover inclusive solutions including HIV and surrogacy, and get answers to your most pressing questions at the LGBTQIA+ Family Building FAQ. Families come in all shapes, and ACRC Global is proud to help build every one of them. Book Your Free Consultation Now | Call: (949) 418-8146 | Email: [email protected]

For two gay dads who became parents through ACRC Global Surrogacy, the journey to fatherhood was everything they had ever hoped for, and more than they ever imagined possible. They knew going in that they had one shot. One chance to build the family they had always dreamed of. And so they made a decision that was equal parts bold and beautiful: they wanted twins. Not because it was the easier path, but because they wanted their children to have each other, to grow up together, to share every milestone, every laugh, every first. The idea of two little ones who would never know a day without their sibling, without their built-in best friend, was the dream that carried them through every appointment, every waiting room, every anxious moment of the process. When that dream became reality, when they finally held their twins for the first time, the weight of the journey dissolved into pure, overwhelming joy. Two babies. Two heartbeats. One family, finally complete. At ACRC Global Surrogacy, we were honored to walk alongside these dads every step of the way, turning what could have felt impossible into the most beautiful moment of their lives. Because this is exactly what we do, and exactly why we do it. Watch their full story and why they chose ACRC Global Surrogacy for their journey.

About ACRC Global

ACRC Global (Angels Creation Reproductive Center Inc.) is a fully licensed, BBB-accredited, and HIPAA-compliant surrogacy and egg donation agency [3]. With over 10 years of experience and a 96% live birth success rate, ACRC Global provides comprehensive, compassionate, and ethical fertility coordination services to intended parents, surrogates, and donors in over 45 countries [1] [3]. Recognized as the Surrogacy and Egg Donation Agency of the Year 2025 by Healthcare Business Review, ACRC Global operates a network of over 15 offices globally, with headquarters in Irvine, California [1] [3].

References

[1] ACRC Global, "Surrogacy for Gay Couples," https://www.acrcglobal.com/surrogacy-for-gay-couples

[2] ACRC Global, "IVF for LGBTQIA+ Intended Parents," https://www.acrcglobal.com/ivf-for-lgbtqia-intended-parents

[3] ACRC Global, "HIV and Surrogacy," https://www.acrcglobal.com/hiv-and-surrogacy

[4] ACRC Global, "LGBTQIA+ Family Building FAQ," https://www.acrcglobal.com/lgbtqia-faq

Media Contact

ACRC Global Surrogacy Headquarters

18881 Von Karman Ave #1240

Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: (949) 418-8146

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.acrcglobal.com

SOURCE ACRC Global