Giving Back Beyond the Journey: How ACRC Surrogacy is Supporting Families in the Community

In alignment with that intention, ACRC Surrogacy donated toys for children of various age groups along with thoughtfully prepared gift sets for mothers. For the team, the most meaningful moment came not from the act of giving itself, but from watching children light up as they received their gifts and seeing mothers smile, knowing their families were being supported during the holiday season.

"Our work has always been about families," said Leo Li, CEO of ACRC Surrogacy. "We support people as they grow their families through surrogacy and donation programs, and being part of this toy drive allowed us to share that same care and love beyond our programs. Seeing the joy on the faces of children and their mothers was truly the highlight of the event."

Connecting Community Support to Family Building Values

The LBX Christmas Market brought together families, local businesses, and community organizations from across Long Beach and surrounding areas. For ACRC Surrogacy, the event provided an opportunity to connect directly with parents and caregivers in a relaxed, community setting outside of a clinical or program environment. Through its participation, ACRC Surrogacy donated toys and gift items with an estimated total value of over $2000 , reinforcing the organization's commitment to supporting families through meaningful, hands on engagement.

"Whether a family is being built through surrogacy, adoption, or traditional parenting, support matters," Li added. "Showing up in our community reflects the values that guide our work every day."

Team members from ACRC Surrogacy spent time speaking with event organizers, parents, and volunteers, reinforcing the organization's belief that family support extends beyond medical or legal processes and into everyday life.

A Purposeful Step Toward Deeper Community Connection

While ACRC Surrogacy does not regularly host charitable events, the organization views community participation as a natural extension of its role as a family building agency. This holiday initiative represents a thoughtful step toward greater involvement in programs that uplift mothers and children.

Insights gained from the LBX event will help inform future outreach efforts that align with ACRC Surrogacy's mission, with a focus on supporting maternal wellbeing, children's needs, and family stability.

"We want to be intentional about how we give back," said a spokesperson from ACRC Surrogacy. "When we participate in community events, it's because they reflect who we are and the families we work with every day." As more families explore different paths to parenthood, including surrogacy and donor programs, there is growing recognition that family support extends beyond medical and legal processes. Community based moments like the LBX Christmas Market reflect a broader shift toward more holistic, human centered approaches to supporting parents, caregivers, and children at every stage of the family journey.

About ACRC Surrogacy

ACRC Surrogacy is a full service surrogacy agency that helps Intended Parents build families through surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation. With a family centered approach and global experience, ACRC Surrogacy works closely with Intended Parents, Surrogates, and Donors to provide guidance, care, and support throughout every step of the journey.

To learn more about ACRC Surrogacy's family building programs, educational resources, and stories, visit https://www.acrcglobal.com/

Media Contact: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/acrcglobal/

Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@acrcglobal?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/acrcsurrogacy

Website https://www.acrcglobal.com/

About ACRC Global

ACRC Global | Surrogacy and Egg Donation is an international family-building agency headquartered in Irvine, California , with offices across major U.S. cities and in global hubs including Tokyo, Singapore, Vancouver, and Taipei. With more than a decade of experience, a 96% surro-baby live birth rate , and over 1,200 successful family journeys , the organization is recognized as a trusted leader in surrogacy, IVF concierge support, and egg and sperm donation services.

Through ACRC Surrogacy, the agency supports Intended Parents, Surrogates, and Donors at every step of their family-building journey from matching and screening to medical coordination, pregnancy care, legal support, and postpartum guidance.

Learn more about ACRC Surrogacy and join our growing community at:

https://www.acrcglobal.com

CONTACT: Leo Li, [email protected]

SOURCE ACRC Global