AcreConnect® Launches Spray Season Challenge

Operators can win up to $500 in monthly prizes for completing everyday tasks in an enhanced AcreConnect® platform

SOLON, Iowa, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AcreConnect®, a U.S.-developed software platform for spray drone operations, announces the Spray Season Challenge, giving spray drone operators a chance to win up to $500 in monthly prizes just by using the platform as part of their regular operations. The program runs June 15 through October 15, 2026.

The announcement follows a platform refresh designed to make AcreConnect® easier to navigate, faster to use, and better aligned with how operators work in the field. The update focuses on reducing friction and helping users get more out of every spray season, while keeping the tools they already know and trust.

How It Works:

To participate, users complete a one-time account setup, including filling out organization details and adding at least one drone, then complete 3 of the following 4 usage tasks within their qualification window each month:

Upload at least 3 flight logs

Generate at least 1 application map

Create at least 1 work order

File at least 1 product usage report

Subscribers who complete the challenge earn one raffle entry for that month's drawing, with prizes valued up to $500. One winner is selected at random for each monthly cycle.

Trial users who complete the challenge within their 7-day trial window are eligible to receive a discounted annual subscription ($250) or a discounted monthly subscription ($25 per month through October 2026).

"We enhanced AcreConnect® to help operators get jobs done faster and easier," said Mariah Scott, CEO of American Autonomy, Inc. "The Spray Season Challenge is our way of recognizing and rewarding operators who are putting in the work every day, while giving new users a real reason to see what AcreConnect® can do."

Users can log in at app.acreconnect.io to view and track their progress. For full program information and official rules, visit acreconnect.io/challenge

About AcreConnect®:

AcreConnect® is spray drone operations software used by operators across 30 states. Developed and hosted in the.S. by American Autonomy, Inc., the platform supports DJI, XAG, EAVision, and Exedy drones and provides application maps, FAA Part 137 reporting, flight log storage, QuickBooks® invoicing, work order management, and more. AcreConnect® is available free to start, with a 7-day free trial of all features. Learn more at acreconnect.io.

© 2026 American Autonomy, Inc. All rights reserved. AcreConnect® is a registered trademark of American Autonomy, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Kendra Seabrooke

(319) 201-3020 ext. 4

[email protected]

SOURCE AcreConnect