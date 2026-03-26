AcreConnect® Integrates with EAVision Drones

New API connection gives spray drone operators automatic flight-data syncing

SOLON, Iowa, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AcreConnect®, a U.S.-developed software platform for spray drone operations, today announced a new integration with EAVision Drones that enables operators to automatically sync flight logs. The integration marks the first API-based data connections available for EAVision drone equipment, reflecting a broader push toward automated digital recordkeeping in agricultural aerial application.

Unlike other third‑party spray drone management platforms, AcreConnect® provides a direct API‑based connection to EAVision equipment, eliminating manual file handling and giving operators a more reliable, automated way to access and store flight data.

With the new integration, flight logs from EAVision drones sync directly to AcreConnect®, where they are organized, stored, and available for application maps and FAA reports within the operator's account. The automated sync reduces time spent on administrative tasks and supports more consistent, accurate recordkeeping—an increasing priority as operators look for more productivity and efficiency.

"This integration gives operators access to flight data without the friction of downloading, transferring, or managing files," said Mariah Scott, CEO of American Autonomy, Inc. "By connecting AcreConnect® with EAVision, we're removing a major bottleneck during the busiest parts of the season so operators can focus on delivering accurate, timely applications."

The API-driven connection standardizes how flight data is transmitted and stored, offering more reliability than traditional file exports. For operators managing multiple drones or high job volume, consistent data structure reduces errors and eliminates the risk of misplaced or incomplete flight logs.

"Any current EAVision drone, and future models such as the J70, can take advantage of this integration," said Jeff Holman, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at American Autonomy, Inc. "API integrations give operators cleaner, more uniform data, which becomes essential as they scale their services and rely on automated reporting."

AcreConnect® now supports adding EAVision equipment directly within the platform, allowing users to activate the integration immediately.

For more information about AcreConnect® and its integration with EAVision drones, visit www.acreconnect.io.

© 2026 American Autonomy, Inc. All rights reserved. AcreConnect® is a registered trademark of American Autonomy, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Kendra Seabrooke

(319) 201-3020 ext. 4

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SOURCE AcreConnect