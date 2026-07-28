Acrylic Emulsion Market worth $20.52 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Acrylic Emulsion Market is expected to reach USD 20.52 billion by 2031 from USD 15.54 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

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Acrylic Emulsion Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 15.54 billion

USD 15.54 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 20.52 billion

USD 20.52 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.2%

Acrylic Emulsion Market Trends & Insights:

The global acrylic emulsion market is witnessing strong regional growth, driven by increasing demand for water-based coatings, expanding construction activities, and growing adoption of sustainable materials. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, expanding manufacturing activities, and rising demand for paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. North America continues to see strong demand, driven by stringent environmental regulations, renovation activities, and the presence of leading coatings and chemical manufacturers. Europe is supported by increasing adoption of low-VOC coatings, sustainability initiatives, and strong demand from the construction and automotive industries. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing steady growth, driven by rising infrastructure investments, industrialization, and increasing demand for environmentally friendly coating solutions.

The North American acrylic emulsion market is estimated to account for 37.3% of revenue in 2026, driven by strong demand from the paints & coatings, construction, adhesives, and automotive industries, along with increasing adoption of low-VOC, water-based formulations and the presence of leading chemical manufacturers across the region.

By type, the polymer & copolymer acrylic emulsion segment is estimated to account for 67.8% of revenue in 2026, owing to its excellent adhesion, durability, weather resistance, chemical stability, and wide usage across paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, and industrial applications.

By application, the paints & coatings segment accounted for 51.1% of the market in 2026, driven by increasing demand for water-based coatings, rising construction and infrastructure activities, growing renovation projects, and stringent environmental regulations promoting low-VOC coating solutions.

BASF, Dow, Arkema, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, and DIC Corporation were identified as some of the star players in the acrylic emulsion market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Mallard Creek Polymers, APEC, and Gellner Industrial, LLC, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the acrylic emulsion market is driven by rising demand for high-performance materials and multi-purpose materials in different industrial applications like coatings, adhesives, construction, and industrial. Acrylic emulsions have good adherence, longevity, elasticity, resistance to weather, and are low-VOC, due to which they are well-suited to various end-use application scenarios. Environmental regulations are getting stricter on the use of solvent products, resulting in the rising adoption of water-based coatings. As a result, these factors continue to support market growth. Additionally, the introduction of new polymer techniques is bringing the development of acrylic emulsions with better performance. These features include enhanced chemical resistance, UV stability, and long-term durability. This has led to an increase in market preference for acrylic emulsions as a next-generation solution for high-quality coating and adhesive applications.

Polymer & copolymer acrylic emulsion is projected to be the faster-growing type than pure acrylic emulsion during the forecast period.

Polymer and copolymer acrylic emulsion is projected to be the faster-growing type, primarily due to its versatility, high performance, and increased use by various end-user industries. These emulsions exhibit excellent adhesion, high flexibility, durability, weather resistance, and compatibility with the widest possible substrates, making them the ideal option for applications like paints & coatings, adhesives, construction materials, and industrial use products. The growing awareness and the development of eco-friendly products are creating additional demand for water-based and low-VOC products that are considered greener alternatives to solvent-based products in industries. At the same time, the progress made in polymer science allows manufacturers to tailor the formulations to meet specific customer requirements, resulting in better resistance to chemicals, higher quality, film formation, and enhanced long-lasting properties.

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Paints & coatings are projected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, paints & coatings are projected to be the fastest-growing application. The factors that drive this growth include a surge in demand for sustainable, durable, and high-performance coating solutions that can be used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Acrylic emulsions that have excellent adhesion, flexibility, weather resistance, color retention, and low-VOC characteristics are preferred as binders for architectural paints, decorative coatings, protective coatings, and industrial finishes. With the surge in construction activities and the development of new infrastructure, together with the rise in urbanization levels, the usage of acrylic emulsion-based paints and coatings has seen a significant increase across emerging economies. The adoption of stringent environmental regulations that encourage the use of water-based and eco-friendly coating technologies is pushing manufacturers to replace solvent-based systems with acrylic emulsion formulations. Coating technology developments that enhance durability, UV resistance, and surface protection features are further supporting the use of acrylic emulsions in paint and coating applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

The acrylic emulsion industry in Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market for acrylic emulsions between 2026 and 2031 due to an upsurge in industrialization, construction works, and the greater requirement for sustainable coatings and adhesives. The region is a significant manufacturing hub, with industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, packaging, and industrial. These industries are the main buyers of acrylic emulsion-based products. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea contribute to the development of the market by undertaking big infrastructure construction, moving toward urban areas, and upgrading manufacturing capabilities. The use of environmentally friendly, water-based, and low-VOC coatings is rising, and the demand for paints, protective coatings, and construction materials is increasing. Additionally, there is an increasing interest in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the use of industry-standard modernization, all of which are producing new avenues of acrylic emulsion application in the region. These reasons tend to reinforce the position of the Asia Pacific market as the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Key Players

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The key acrylic emulsion companies include BASF (Germany), Dow (US), Arkema (France), Covestro AG (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Synthomer plc (UK), Trinseo (US), Lubrizol (US), and Allnex (Germany), among other prominent manufacturers.

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