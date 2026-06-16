Acsense Expands Its Identity Control Plane with Microsoft Entra ID Support

Organizations can now manage Backup, Configuration Management, Disaster Recovery, and Compliance & Assurance across both Okta and Microsoft Entra ID from a single platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel and ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acsense today announced the general availability of Microsoft Entra ID support, expanding the Acsense Identity Control Plane to cover the two most widely deployed enterprise identity platforms: Okta and Microsoft Entra ID.

As organizations increasingly operate multiple identity providers across workforce and customer identity environments, including B2B access use cases, managing identity infrastructure has become significantly more complex. The rise of AI agents and automated workflows has further expanded the identity surface, with non-human identities now outnumbering human accounts in many enterprise environments. Identity teams must manage configuration changes, maintain recovery readiness, detect unauthorized drift, support compliance requirements, and ensure business continuity across multiple platforms. With the addition of Microsoft Entra ID, organizations can now manage these activities through a single platform across both Okta and Entra environments.

"We built Acsense around a simple observation: identity has become one of the most critical services an organization operates, yet most teams still lack a unified way to manage and recover their identity systems," said Muli Motola, CEO and Co-Founder of Acsense. With Microsoft Entra ID support, customers can now manage identity resilience across both of the industry's leading identity platforms from a single system."

Microsoft Entra ID support includes:

Protection of identities, groups, applications, policies, workflows, and other critical identity configurations

Continuous change tracking and configuration history

Point-in-time rollback of configuration changes

Drift detection and alerting

Disaster recovery orchestration and standby tenant capabilities

Compliance & Assurance reporting aligned with common regulatory frameworks

Unified visibility across both Okta and Microsoft Entra ID environments

Rather than treating Backup, Disaster Recovery, Configuration Management, and Compliance & Assurance as separate initiatives, Acsense brings these capabilities together in a single platform purpose-built for enterprise identity.

"Organizations have spent years investing in identity platforms, but very little attention has been given to what happens when those environments drift, fail, or need to be recovered," added Motola. "It's having a common control plane that provides visibility, governance, resilience, and recovery across all of them."

Microsoft Entra ID support is generally available today for commercial and federal customers. Acsense is available for purchase on AWS Marketplace and for federal customers through Carahsoft and the Knox FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Acsense

Acsense is the Identity Control Plane for enterprise identity infrastructure.



The platform helps organizations understand, protect, recover, govern, and continuously validate critical identity systems across multiple identity providers for both workforce and customer identity (CIAM).



By combining Backup, Configuration Management, Disaster Recovery, and Compliance & Assurance in a single platform, Acsense gives security and identity teams the operational capabilities needed to manage identity as critical business infrastructure. Acsense serves global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure, technology, and other highly regulated industries.



For more information, visit acsense.com

SOURCE Acsense