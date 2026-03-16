Acsense Eliminates the Last Mile Recovery Gap in IAM with Full End-to-End Automation

TEL AVIV, Israel and ENGLEWOOD, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acsense, the IAM Resilience Platform, today announced an enhancement to its platform, introducing automated "Last Mile" recovery capabilities. Until now, even after restoring a backup, teams were left manually reconfiguring application integrations, SSO settings, and trust relationships before users could authenticate again — a final gap that no IAM solution had fully solved. That gap — the Last Mile — is where outages linger and SLAs are missed. Acsense now closes it entirely.

Acsense has solved the critical "Last Mile" challenge by delivering automated application reconnection and configuration restoration for both SAML and OIDC applications. Historically, even after restoring a backup, teams manually reconfigured application integrations and SSO settings — extending outages that Gartner estimates cost enterprises between $500,000 and $1 million per hour. Acsense eliminates those final manual steps entirely, reducing Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) to minutes.

"This is not just failover automation," said Muli Motola, CEO of Acsense. "We've automated the final operational steps that historically slowed down recovery whether in full tenant recovery, object restoration, or controlled configuration management. IAM is critical infrastructure, and it must be recoverable end-to-end".

What This Enhancement Delivers

End-to-End Recovery Automation: Covers failover, object recovery, and full tenant restoration without manual intervention.

Covers failover, object recovery, and full tenant restoration without manual intervention. Automated App Reconnection: SAML and OIDC integrations are restored automatically, eliminating post-recovery reconfiguration.

SAML and OIDC integrations are restored automatically, eliminating post-recovery reconfiguration. Minute-Level RTOs and RPOs: Reduces recovery windows from hours to minutes, keeping business operations intact.

Reduces recovery windows from hours to minutes, keeping business operations intact. Continuous Readiness Validation: Proactively verifies your environment is recoverable before an incident occurs.

For IAM customers, Acsense provides a resilience layer beyond backup and failover, including continuous data verification, configuration management safeguards, posture intelligence, and automated recovery validation.

About Acsense

Acsense is the IAM Resilience Platform enabling enterprises to protect and recover their IAM tenant and identity configuration state within defined RTO/RPO targets. The platform delivers continuous data protection, automated disaster recovery, and configuration management safeguards across identity providers. For more information, visit www.acsense.com

SOURCE Acsense