Action1 Brings Autonomous Patch Management into Jira to Close the Gap Between Vulnerability Detection and Remediation

New integration brings Action1 update and vulnerability findings into Jira Cloud, helping IT teams reduce manual effort and track remediation progress more easily through existing workflows

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America, today announced the launch of Action1 Connector for Jira, a new integration that makes autonomous patch management and vulnerability remediation transparent and easy to manage in Jira. The connector brings Action1 findings into Jira Cloud, where IT teams can assign responsibility, track progress, and stay aligned on what needs attention.

New Action1-Jira integration automates ticket creation for vulnerabilities, missing updates, and failures. Post this Action1 | Patching That Just Works

For many IT teams, Jira is where operational tasks are routed, prioritized, and tracked. To keep patching and vulnerability remediation transparent across the organization, teams need relevant activities to appear in those Jira workflows using the processes they already have in place. Without that workflow connection, they may need to manually create Jira issues, route tasks to the right projects, and track progress across disconnected systems.

Action1 Connector for Jira closes this gap by automatically creating and updating Jira issues for vulnerabilities, missing updates, reboot-required endpoints, offline endpoints, and automation failures identified by Action1. This helps IT teams reduce manual ticket creation, bring relevant remediation details into Jira, and manage responsibility, priority, and progress through the Jira workflows they already use.

"IT and security teams need a continuous path from endpoint risk detection to vulnerability remediation," said Alex Vovk, CEO and Co-Founder of Action1. "By bringing autonomous patching and endpoint management into Jira, Action1 is extending endpoint intelligence and remediation context into the enterprise workflows where teams already assign ownership, prioritize work, and drive issues to resolution."

The connector supports ongoing synchronization, not just one-time ticket creation. It can create Jira issues, add relevant details and labels, route issues to the appropriate Jira projects, and include links back to Action1. By keeping Jira and Action1 workflows aligned, the connector helps IT teams avoid duplicating Jira issues and track remediation without relying on manual ticket creation or disconnected systems.

Reducing Manual Coordination as Endpoint Risk Accelerates

As IT environments become more complex, with more devices, distributed endpoints, and applications to manage, attackers are exploiting vulnerabilities faster. IT teams need efficient ways to move from identifying issues to remediating them. Manual ticket creation, routing, and status tracking can slow that process down. Action1 Connector for Jira helps reduce that administrative burden by connecting Action1 findings to the Jira workflows IT teams already use.

"Jira has been one of the most requested integrations from Action1 customers and prospects," said Mike Walters, President and Co-Founder of Action1. "The demand reflects a clear enterprise need: organizations want patching and remediation activity to be visible in the systems they already use to assign responsibility, manage priorities, and track progress. This connector is another step in Action1's expansion of autonomous patch management into the broader enterprise technology ecosystem."

The Action1 Connector for Jira is now available through the Atlassian Marketplace, making it easy for organizations to integrate Action1 with their existing Jira workflows.

For more information, visit: https://www.action1.com/introducing-action1-connector-for-jira/

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

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SOURCE Action1 Corporation