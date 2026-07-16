Action1 Accelerates Enterprise Expansion in H1 2026 with 275% Growth in Six-Figure Deal ARR

High-value accounts grew 167% as Action1 expanded enterprise integrations, strengthened platform security and maintained a 98% retention rate

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America, today announced strong momentum in the first half of 2026, driven by accelerating enterprise adoption, sustained channel growth and enhanced security capabilities.

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Annual recurring revenue from six-figure deals booked during H1 2026 increased 275% year over year, while the number of customers with ARR exceeding $100,000 grew 167%. Action1 also maintained a 98% customer retention rate, reflecting continued customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"Enterprise IT and security teams are under mounting pressure to close vulnerabilities faster across increasingly complex environments without introducing more disconnected tools or operational burden," said Alex Vovk, CEO and Co-Founder of Action1. "Our first-half performance shows that larger organizations increasingly see Action1 as a secure, scalable remediation platform that connects vulnerability intelligence with action. We are continuing to invest in the integrations, architecture and research enterprises need to reduce risk at scale."

Enterprise Growth Leads H1 Business Performance

Action1's H1 2026 results demonstrate growing adoption among larger organizations and continued expansion within high-value accounts.

ARR from six-figure deals booked during H1 2026 grew 275% year over year, reflecting increased demand from organizations with complex, distributed IT environments.

The number of customers with ARR exceeding $100,000 increased by 167% year over year, demonstrating accelerating enterprise adoption.

Total revenue grew 76% year over year, extending Action1's strong growth trajectory.

Customer retention remained at 98%, underscoring the platform's ability to consistently deliver value and earn long-term customer trust.

Together, these results reflect Action1's continued expansion into the enterprise market as organizations seek a more secure, scalable and efficient approach to patch management and vulnerability remediation.

Expanding Channel Momentum

Action1 also grew its channel ecosystem during H1 2026, strengthening its go-to-market strategy and expanding access to enterprise-grade patch management through trusted partners and service providers.

Revenue from Action1's MSP business increased 198% year over year in H1 2026, reflecting the partner channel's growing contribution to the company's overall growth.

Action1's global MSP partner base grew 168% year over year, with new partners including Fantastic IT, ITGlobal Corp, World Synergy, Korporate Computing, and Clearwater Security & Compliance, further expanding its partner footprint across key markets.

Building on this momentum, Action1 will continue expanding its global MSP ecosystem through the Action1 MSP Partner Program, empowering partners with the tools, support and commercial benefits needed to accelerate growth.

Advancing Enterprise-Grade Patch Management

During H1 2026, Action1 continued to evolve its platform to support the security, scale and interoperability requirements of large organizations.

The company introduced integrations with ServiceNow, Rapid7, Tenable, CrowdStrike and Microsoft Defender, helping enterprises connect vulnerability discovery with remediation across existing IT and security workflows.

Action1 strengthened its security architecture through enhanced network and service isolation, access controls, web application firewall protection, least-privilege enforcement and zero-trust principles. These investments lay the foundation for the company's upcoming Endpoint Takeover Prevention (ETP) technology.

Additionally, Action1 expanded its third-party software repository to more than 700 applications, enabling organizations to automate patching across a broader range of business-critical software from a single platform.

Action1 will continue to enhance its platform to address the growing operational and security requirements of modern enterprises while helping customers keep pace with the rapidly increasing volume of vulnerabilities and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Strengthening Vulnerability Research and Security Intelligence

Action1 continues investing in research and security initiatives to help organizations respond to an increasingly fast-moving threat landscape.

The company's third annual 2026 Software Vulnerability Ratings Report found that critical vulnerabilities doubled in 2025, remote code execution vulnerabilities increased by 128%, macOS vulnerabilities rose by more than 1,000%, and enterprise application exploitation grew by 800%.

In Q2 2026, Action1 also joined the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP), providing the company with advance vulnerability intelligence ahead of public disclosure.

The company continued expanding its monthly Vulnerability Digest, which now analyzes hundreds of newly disclosed Microsoft and third-party application vulnerabilities each month, providing actionable insights into vulnerability risk and patching urgency.

Industry Recognition

Action1 received broad industry and customer recognition during H1 2026, including:

For more information, visit: https://www.action1.com/

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

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SOURCE Action1 Corporation