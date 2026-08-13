Action1 Is America's #1 Fastest-Growing Founder-Led Cybersecurity Company on the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year

4,512% three-year revenue growth solidifies Action1's place among the nation's most successful companies

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America, landing as the #1 fastest-growing founder-led cybersecurity company for the second consecutive year. The recognition underscores Action1's accelerating year-over-year growth and reflects surging demand for its autonomous approach to endpoint security and patch management, which helps thousands of organizations close security gaps before they can be exploited and lead to breaches.

Action1 | Patching That Just Works

"We started Action1 with a vision of a world where cyberattacks exploiting vulnerabilities are entirely prevented across every device, operating system, and application," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "Two years running on the Inc. 5000, backed by Action1's 98% customer retention rate, confirm that organizations increasingly rely on us to help get there."

The company's 4,512% three-year revenue growth, driven by rising demand and growing customer trust, signals an industry-wide shift: as organizations retire legacy patch tools, Action1's cloud-native, autonomous patch management platform has become a go-to replacement. It gives enterprise IT and security teams full control over security updates across thousands of endpoints from a single console, without manual work, scripts, or on-premises infrastructure. The first 200 endpoints are free with no functional limits, allowing them to validate the solution against their real environment before scaling up. Remediation gets faster, workloads get lighter, and security gaps close before they become risks.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. These businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full list of 2026 Inc. 5000 honorees, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Action1, visit www.Action1.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous patch management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment and remediation without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2026, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing founder-led cybersecurity company in America. At the helm of Action1 are industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

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SOURCE Action1 Corporation