Actor Clark Moore Steps Into Hulu's Furious as Guest Star Caleb Easton

The SAG-AFTRA actor plays the first victim in creator Elizabeth Meriwether's twisty new crime thriller, now streaming on Hulu

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Moore, the Laredo, Texas-born actor with more than 65 credits across television, film, and video games, appears as Caleb Easton in Hulu's Furious, which premiered Monday, July 27, 2026, with its first three episodes, before rolling out weekly through its August 31 finale.

Clark Moore appears as Caleb Easton in Hulu's Furious, creator Elizabeth Meriwether's crime thriller, now streaming. Moore plays a judge and the son of billionaire Jay Easton, whose murder opens the season and sends FBI agent Alice Black hunting a killer who targets the city's elite. The Laredo, Texas-born SAG-AFTRA actor holds more than 65 credits, including Yellowstone, SEAL Team, NCIS, and ABC's Women of the Movement.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether and based on the 1987 film Black Widow, Furious follows FBI agent Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) as she hunts a serial killer (Lola Petticrew) targeting the city's elite. The series also stars Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy, and is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

"Clark's energy on set carried over into everything we did behind the scenes on Furious. His professionalism and preparation really stood out. I'm proud to have been part of this show with him."

Larissa Campos, actress, Furious (Hulu)

Moore's character, Caleb Easton, is a judge, the son of billionaire Jay Easton, and the killer's first victim. His death sets the season's central mystery in motion as Black uncovers a conspiracy of abuse and cover-up reaching into the city's most powerful circles.

"Caleb Easton isn't a hero or a villain. He's a product of unchecked power, and playing the moment that power finally catches up with him was one of the more layered scenes I've gotten to shoot. Elizabeth Meriwether built a world where every character carries weight, and getting to kick off the mystery that drives Alice Black's entire investigation was a real privilege."

Clark Moore, actor (Caleb Easton, Furious)

Furious arrives during a significant moment in Moore's career, and showcases a different register. Where much of his best-known work trades on blue-collar authority in detective, lawman, and military roles, Caleb Easton comes from the other side of that divide: a judge, born into the kind of power his previous characters spent their careers holding to account.

The SAG-AFTRA actor's 2026 slate alone includes three productions: this guest star role in Furious, his role as Detective Moreno in Lifetime's Murder in Music City, and an upcoming recurring role as Lt. Jeff Gibson in Tyler Perry Studios' Route 187, currently in pre-production.

Moore's career highlights include a recurring role as D.A. Stanny Sanders in the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, executive produced by Will Smith and Jay-Z, and a leading performance in Aaron Mahnke's Amazon Prime series Lore. Born and raised on his father's ranch in Laredo, Texas, Moore studied film at The University of Texas at Austin before relocating to Los Angeles. His special skills include Krav Maga, weapons handling, and horseback riding, capabilities that inform his approach to tactical, military, and western roles.

Furious is available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+, with new episodes releasing weekly through August 31.

For more information about Clark Moore and his complete filmography, visit officialclarkmoore.com/credits or his IMDb profile at imdb.com/name/nm2226083.

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SOURCE Clark Moore