Actor Clark Moore Delivers Commanding Performance as Detective Moreno in Lifetime's Murder in Music City

The Nashville-set thriller, which premiered February 22, marks the latest in a series of high-profile television credits for the versatile SAG-AFTRA actor with 65+ career roles spanning Yellowstone, SEAL Team, NCIS, and an upcoming Tyler Perry Studios project.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Moore, the Laredo, Texas-born actor known for bringing blue-collar authenticity and commanding screen presence to every role, appeared as Detective Moreno in Lifetime's Murder in Music City, which premiered on Saturday, February 22, 2026. The film is now streaming on Lifetime and available on Amazon Prime Video.

Clark Moore in "Murder in Music City" (2026), now streaming on Lifetime.

Directed by Dave Thomas and written by Bryan Dick and Ken Sanders, Murder in Music City follows the story of a rising young musician found murdered at the estate of country music legend Abilene Tucker. When all evidence points to the scandal-plagued diva, her estranged daughter Caroline digs for the truth and uncovers a web of obsession, betrayal, and lies. The film stars Deena Dill, Madison Crawford, and Ty Trumbo, alongside Moore and fellow cast members including Olivia Crosby, David Turner, and Isabelle Almoyan.

Moore's portrayal of Detective Moreno adds a layer of procedural gravitas to the film's twisting narrative. It is a role that draws on the actor's extensive experience playing law enforcement and authority figures across some of television's most acclaimed series, including recurring and guest roles on Yellowstone, SEAL Team, NCIS, S.W.A.T., and DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

"Working alongside Clark on set was a great collaborative experience. His exceptional professionalism, focus, and diligent preparedness makes him nothing less than a top-tier leading man."

— Olivia "Liv" Crosby, actress (Det. Fisher, Murder in Music City)

Moore reflected on the experience of filming in the Nashville production landscape and working within the Lifetime original film format, which has become one of television's most consistent platforms for emerging and established talent alike.

"Detective Moreno was a role I connected with immediately. There's a discipline and a quiet authority that the character requires, and I drew on a lot of the tactical and law enforcement preparation I've built over the years across projects like SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. Dave Thomas created a set where everyone could do their best work, and working with this cast was a real privilege."

— Clark Moore, actor (Detective Moreno, Murder in Music City)

Murder in Music City arrives during a significant moment in Moore's career. The SAG-AFTRA actor has amassed over 65 credits across television, film, video games, and commercial work. His 2026 slate alone includes three productions: a guest star role on Hulu's FURIOUS, and a recurring role as Lt. Jeff Gibson in Tyler Perry Studios' upcoming series Route 187, currently in pre-production.

Moore's career highlights include a recurring role as D.A. Stanny Sanders in the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, executive produced by Will Smith and Jay-Z, and a leading performance in Aaron Mahnke's Amazon Prime series Lore. Born and raised on his father's ranch in Laredo, Texas, Moore studied film at The University of Texas at Austin before relocating to Los Angeles. His special skills include Krav Maga, weapons handling, and horseback riding, capabilities that inform his approach to tactical, military, and western roles.

Murder in Music City is available to stream now on the Lifetime app, mylifetime.com, and Amazon Prime Video.

For more information about Clark Moore and his complete filmography, visit: officialclarkmoore.com/credits/murder-in-music-city

