Actor Don Worley Emerges as One of Hollywood's Busiest Working Actors with Expanding Slate of Film and International Productions

From Hollywood to Budapest and South Africa, the award-winning actor continues to land roles alongside some of the industry's most recognizable filmmakers and stars.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and producer Don Worley is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's busiest working actors, building an impressive slate of film, television, and international productions that continues to expand across genres, studios, and independent filmmaking. With multiple productions filming back-to-back throughout the summer and into the fall, Worley has established himself as a versatile performer equally at home in action films, crime dramas, historical epics, horror, comedy, and the rapidly growing vertical series market.

Actor Don Worley

The busy schedule began in Hollywood, where Worley recently wrapped production on a major studio-style vertical series featuring several of the entertainment industry's most accomplished filmmakers and award-winning artists. The project adds another significant acting credit to a career that has accelerated rapidly over the past year.

Immediately following production, Worley traveled to Budapest, Hungary, where he joined the cast with Dylan Douglas and David Arquette of the historical feature Killing Hitler, portraying infamous New York Mafia boss Giuseppe "Joe the Boss" Masseria, one of organized crime's most influential figures during the Prohibition era. The role marks another dramatic transformation for the actor, who continues to take on increasingly complex historical and character-driven performances.

Earlier this month, Worley was filming in Johannesburg, South Africa, on The Mystery of the Golden Spear, the newest installment in the expanding Miranda Green mystery franchise starring Mischa Barton. Produced by ACE Entertainment in association with AZ Filmz, the international production continues the popular mystery series while further expanding Worley's growing global acting résumé.

The momentum continues with one of the year's most anticipated independent productions, Tangled Up in Blue, directed by acclaimed Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams. Known for his French New Wave-inspired improvisational filmmaking style, Adams reunites with legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who returns to acting in the feature opposite international music icon Kylie Minogue. Worley plays a memorable supporting character in the ensemble production, adding another prestigious collaboration to an already impressive list of filmmakers.

Later this year, Worley heads to Texas for the independent feature Whisper Girl, where he portrays a Texas rancher opposite Alyssa Milano, who stars as the title character's mother. Production for Iron Jane in Atlanta starts soon where Don will play the attorney "Brian Hill.".

Before year's end, Worley is also slated to appear in the upcoming film Out of the Ashes with Aaron Eckhardt shooting in Kentucky playing "Vernon" then he will start shooting Tommy Karate starring Pete Davidson, playing Sensei Matt", continuing a production schedule that has kept him working almost continuously across multiple countries and genres this summer.

Earlier this year, Worley starred as a detective in the hit vertical series Tara Reid's Murder Mystery Party, appearing alongside Tara Reid and Vivica A. Fox. The project demonstrated his ability to move seamlessly between traditional feature films and the rapidly expanding vertical storytelling format that has become one of Hollywood's fastest-growing entertainment sectors.

Worley's busy acting calendar follows an equally successful appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where he arrived with three films generating significant industry attention.

Among them was Barracuda, director Neil Burger's action thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen, in which Worley appears alongside the acclaimed cast. He also attended Cannes representing Christmas at the Kringles, the genre-blending holiday horror-comedy scheduled for a wide theatrical release through Briarcliff Entertainment, led by veteran distributor Tom Ortenberg.

Completing his Cannes slate was A Time for Sunset, the award-winning independent thriller that Worley helped bring to the international marketplace. The film received Best Thriller honors at the Culver City Film Festival, earned an impressive 9/10 review from Film Threat, and is currently streaming on Apple TV and Amazon.

Beyond his acting work, Worley also participated as a featured speaker during Cannes as a panelist at The Future of Film, one of the festival's most talked-about industry discussions hosted by MovieMaker Magazine at La Muse on the Croisette. The conversation explored the evolving entertainment landscape and the future of independent filmmaking, production, and distribution.

"Every project has challenged me in different ways," said Worley. "I've had the opportunity to work with incredible directors, actors, and creative teams around the world. Whether it's a historical drama in Budapest, an international mystery in South Africa, a vertical series in Hollywood, or an independent feature in Texas, I look for characters that allow me to continue growing as an actor. I'm incredibly grateful to be working with so many talented filmmakers during such an exciting time in the industry."

Originally recognized as an accomplished attorney before transitioning back into acting and producing, Worley has rapidly become one of independent film's most active performers. His recent collaborations with internationally recognized directors, Academy Award-winning filmmakers, studio productions, and emerging storytellers reflect a career that continues to gain momentum both in Hollywood and abroad.

With multiple films scheduled for release and additional productions already underway, Don Worley is demonstrating that versatility, consistency, and a willingness to embrace diverse storytelling opportunities have made him one of today's most in-demand working actors.

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SOURCE Kimball Entertainment