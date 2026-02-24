Tara Reid is joining Hollywood's Vertical Party

Tara Reid Headlines Explosive New Vertical Series Murder Mystery Party, Leading Hollywood's Hottest Entertainment Trend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood is undergoing a digital revolution, and Tara Reid is stepping boldly into the future.

Tara Reid's Murder Mystery Party

The actress, pop culture icon, and fan-favorite star of films like American Pie and The Big Lebowski is headlining Murder Mystery Party, a gripping new vertical series that places her at the center of one of entertainment's fastest-growing storytelling formats. As vertical content continues its meteoric rise across mobile-first platforms, Reid is embracing the movement—revamping her career while positioning herself at the forefront of Hollywood's newest trend.

Additional potential victims or cast members are Vivica A. Fox, Alexis Knapp, Todd Bridges, and a few more surprises.

Verticals have quickly become one of the industry's most exciting frontiers. High-stakes storytelling, cinematic production value, and binge-worthy pacing have turned verticals into the new episodic gold rush.

And Murder Mystery Party is poised to be a standout. After a brutal murder at an exclusive LA brothel, a volatile group of call girls, mobsters, crooked cops, and a spiraling movie star race against the clock to uncover the killer—before dawn breaks and they all could go down.

Tara Reid takes on the role of the ambitious call girl looking to make her fortune, bringing depth, unpredictability, and edge to a character navigating scandal, danger, and survival.

The project marks a bold new chapter for Reid, showcasing her range in a gritty, modern noir designed for today's audiences.

A Powerhouse Team Driving the Vertical Revolution

At the helm of this ambitious slate is Don Worley, Founder & CEO of 2nd Chance Pictures.

Worley, a seasoned producer and financier, has built his career on identifying emerging trends and backing bold creative voices.

"Vertical storytelling isn't the future—it's the present," industry insiders note. "Don Worley understands that audiences have changed, and he's financing content that meets them where they are."

With Murder Mystery Party, Worley is financing a set of vertical series under the Second Chance Pictures banner—making a decisive move into the booming short-form market and cementing the company as a key player in this rapidly expanding space. His investment signals confidence not only in the format, but in the talent driving this project.

Serving as Producer is Keri Ann Kimball of Kimball Entertainment, a veteran entertainment executive whose career spans more than two decades across development, production, and strategic media positioning. Emerging during the independent film renaissance of the early 2000s, Kimball co-owned Zephyr Entertainment, producing independent features at the height of the industry's indie boom.

With a refined instinct for story development, brand alignment, and audience engagement, Kimball has consistently bridged traditional Hollywood craftsmanship with modern distribution strategies. Her leadership on Murder Mystery Party reinforces the production's commitment to elevated storytelling, strong market positioning, and premium talent—hallmarks of projects designed to thrive in today's vertical-first era.

A true triple threat, James J. Gutierrez, serves as writer, producer, and director, bringing a singular creative vision from script to screen. Known for bold narratives, sharp humor, and disciplined execution, Gutierrez understands the demands of vertical storytelling, where every episode must hook instantly and end with undeniable momentum. His command of pacing and tension ensures maximum impact, while his multi-hyphenate approach guarantees a fun ride for everyone.

The writing team alongside with Gutierrez are co-writers James Wyatt Scott and Matthew Paul Heyman, who join in shaping the series' sharp dialogue and escalating suspense.

A Career Reinvention for Tara Reid

For Tara Reid, Murder Mystery Party represents more than just a new role—it's a reinvention. As Hollywood continues to blur the lines between traditional film, streaming, and mobile-first platforms, Reid's decision to anchor a premium vertical series positions her as an early adopter of the industry's latest evolution.

The role taps into her pop culture legacy while allowing her to explore darker, more layered territory. Industry observers are already calling it a strategic move—one that aligns Reid with a format capturing younger demographics while maintaining strong global appeal.

The series blends a Hollywood star, a forward-thinking financier, a dynamic writer-director, a sharp supporting writing team, and an experienced producer in Keri Ann Kimball—all driving a high-concept, high-stakes narrative. Together, they create a project that reflects the future of storytelling—fast, immersive, cinematic, and built for the device in your hand.

As the night unfolds in Murder Mystery Party, secrets will surface, alliances will shatter, and bodies will drop.

