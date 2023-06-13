ACWTV Upgrades CDN to Akamai Preferred Partner MobileRider and Implements GumGum SSAI Overlay Technology Across All Roku Channels

PHOENIX, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACWTV, a division of Attila's Creative Works LLC, announces a significant upgrade to its content delivery network (CDN) by working with Akamai's Preferred Partner MobileRider. In addition, ACWTV has implemented GumGum's patented SSAI technology across all 15 of its Roku AVOD apps, enhancing the advertising capabilities and user experience for its growing viewer base.

As ACWTV continues to experience year-over-year growth, it became imperative to expand its infrastructure to meet the increasing streaming demands of its audience. Following a conference meeting with Akamai, the industry-leading CDN provider introduced its Preferred Partner MobileRider to efficiently manage ACWTV's evolving CDN requirements. MobileRider, a Salt Lake City-based company, has been at the forefront of providing Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms for online streaming media since 2006. With over 30+ years of experience in the streaming and event space, MobileRider offers comprehensive publishing tools to manage, deliver, and monetize digital media.

ACWTV's growth also includes the implementation of GumGum's programmatic in-video ad units across all its Roku AVOD apps including popular channels like Western TV & Movie Classics, Classic TV and Film and Baby Boomer TV. The collaboration with GumGum began in December 2020, initially focused on select content. The success of this partnership has led ACWTV to extend GumGum's technology to all its content on all its Roku AVOD channels. GumGum, a leading contextual intelligence platform, empowers advertisers to deliver creative and attention-captivating advertising campaigns without relying on personal data. Their industry-leading ad creatives enable ACWTV to optimize advertising campaigns and understand consumer mindsets, capturing attention and driving action.

Since 2016, ACWTV has been streaming CTV channels, starting with WimZTV. One of its most popular channels, Western TV & Movie Classics, was recognized as the #1 western channel on Roku in an official Roku blog video post in 2018 and today ranks #2 in the Roku Channel Store Classic TV section. ACWTV's commitment to providing quality content and an exceptional viewing experience has resulted in a dedicated and growing viewer base.

In addition to its partnership with GumGum, ACWTV has advertising revenue agreements with industry leaders Roku, The E.W. Scripps Company, and Pubmatic. These collaborations enable ACWTV to further enhance its advertising capabilities and reach a broader audience.

With the upgraded CDN managed by Akamai Preferred Partner MobileRider and the implementation of GumGum's cutting-edge technology across all Roku channels, ACWTV is poised to deliver an even more seamless and engaging streaming experience to its viewers. As ACWTV continues to expand its content offerings and explore new opportunities, it remains committed to providing top-notch content, innovative advertising solutions, and an unparalleled user experience.

About ACWTV:

ACWTV, a division of Attila's Creative Works LLC, is a leading streaming service provider delivering high-quality content across multiple channels. With a focus on CTV channels, ACWTV offers a diverse range of programming and advertising opportunities, captivating audiences with its exceptional content and user experience. Attila's Creative Works LLC was formed in 2005.

https://acwtv.com

About MobileRider:

MobileRider, based in the Salt Lake City area, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider specializing in online streaming media platforms. With over 30+ years of experience, MobileRider offers comprehensive publishing tools to manage, deliver, and monetize digital media, making it a trusted partner for businesses in the streaming and event space.

About GumGum:

GumGum is a leading contextual intelligence platform that empowers advertisers to deliver creative advertising campaigns that capture consumer attention without the use of personal data across current and future emerging digital environments at scale. GumGum provides the platform that delivers the next generation of contextual intelligence, industry leading engaging ad creatives, and the ability to measure and optimize advertising campaigns to better understand a consumer's mindset that captures attention and drives action and outcomes.

