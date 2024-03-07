ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "ARE AMERICANS' REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS BEING TAKEN AWAY?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are always up for asking the hard questions when it comes to sex in our country. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people asking if they felt that Americans' reproductive rights are being taken away. And the responses may surprise you.

As more states move to ban or restrict access to safe and legal abortion, Americans are questioning the security of their reproductive rights, including prenatal services, safe childbirth, and access to contraception. Last month, the Alabama Supreme Court issued a ruling that embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) should be considered children. It's not surprising that most U.S. adults are fearful about what will happen next.

While 48% (44% of males and 50% of females) of those surveyed felt that their reproductive rights are definitely being taken away, another 23% (25% of males and 22% of females) said they feel they are somewhat being taken away. Only 22% of the respondents (24% of the males and 22% of the females) did not feel their reproductive rights are being taken away. An additional 7% said they weren't sure.

"Reproductive rights include having the ability to decide whether and when to have children," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "It refers to the freedom to control decisions regarding contraception, sterilization, abortion, and childbirth. And as more of these rights are taken away, I encourage adults to vote to protect their reproductive and human rights as they see fit."

"Adam & Eve got its start providing condoms by mail, and we still offer a wide variety of condoms to support easy access to affordable birth control," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We encourage adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

