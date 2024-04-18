ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HOW MANY AMERICANS OWN A SEX TOY?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, never shy away from the hard questions when it comes to what really happens between the sheets. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people asking if they owned a sex toy. And the responses may surprise you.

While nearly 37% (38% of females and 34% of males) admitted they owned a sex toy, 57% (53% of females and 62% of males) said they did not own a sex toy. Another 6% of the respondents preferred not to answer. Compared to the same question asked in 2011 by Adam & Eve, 35% of respondents said they owned a sex toy, while nearly 51% said they owned sex toy in 2018.

"Sex toys (usually vibrators, stimulators, dildos, penis rings, pumps or masturbators) are used to facilitate sexual pleasure alone or with a partner," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "For many people, these toys make orgasm easier to attain. And for some, toys are the only way to achieve orgasm. I'm happy that toys are gaining wider acceptance and becoming recognized as sexual health and wellness accessories."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of adult toys for every comfort level," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "The company has been around over 50 years, and our most popular items are sex toys. I'd like to think there's a good reason why!"

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

