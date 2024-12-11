adameve.com Asks "How's Your Sex Drive?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults how they would describe their sex drive, and the results may surprise you!

While just over 30% of both the men and women polled said their sex drive was average, 23% of the men and 13% of the women said their drive was higher than average. Just over 10% of the men and 11% of the women described their sex drive as "extreme." An additional 15% of the men and 19% of the women said they rarely desired sex, while 9% of the men and 13% of the women said their sex drive was lower than average. Another 13% of the men and 14% of the women claimed their sex drive was nonexistent.

"According to most studies, the average adult has sex about once a week," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "However, a number of factors, such as an individual's age, relationship status and health should be considered when evaluating sex drive. It stands to reason that a 20-something just starting a sexual relationship is going to have a higher sex drive than a 50-something in a long-time marriage. That doesn't necessarily mean the sex or the relationship is any better or more fulfilling."

Jenni adds, "Sex drives wax and wane, but I would recommend couples seek help when one partner's sex drive is vastly at odds with the other, or if you have a concern that physical or mental health might be causing a lack of or hyper sex drive."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We are happy to provide a variety of toys, lubricants and accessories to enhance any relationship at any stage," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE adameve.com