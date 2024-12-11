adameve.com Asks "How's Your Sex Drive?"

News provided by

adameve.com

Dec 11, 2024, 08:49 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults how they would describe their sex drive, and the results may surprise you!

While just over 30% of both the men and women polled said their sex drive was average, 23% of the men and 13% of the women said their drive was higher than average. Just over 10% of the men and 11% of the women described their sex drive as "extreme." An additional 15% of the men and 19% of the women said they rarely desired sex, while 9% of the men and 13% of the women said their sex drive was lower than average. Another 13% of the men and 14% of the women claimed their sex drive was nonexistent.

"According to most studies, the average adult has sex about once a week," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "However, a number of factors, such as an individual's age, relationship status and health should be considered when evaluating sex drive. It stands to reason that a 20-something just starting a sexual relationship is going to have a higher sex drive than a 50-something in a long-time marriage. That doesn't necessarily mean the sex or the relationship is any better or more fulfilling."

Jenni adds, "Sex drives wax and wane, but I would recommend couples seek help when one partner's sex drive is vastly at odds with the other, or if you have a concern that physical or mental health might be causing a lack of or hyper sex drive."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We are happy to provide a variety of toys, lubricants and accessories to enhance any relationship at any stage," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE adameve.com

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "IS AN ORGASM BETTER ALONE OR WITH A PARTNER?"

ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "IS AN ORGASM BETTER ALONE OR WITH A PARTNER?"

Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it coming to sharing results from their all-new...
Adam & Eve Names Lewis Broadnax New President

Adam & Eve Names Lewis Broadnax New President

Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed former...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics