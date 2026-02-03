Adam & Eve Exclusively Launches World's First RGB LED Pleasure Product Line - Illumination Series From Paradise Pleasure Products

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve, America's most trust source for adult products, is pleased to announce the launch of the Illumination Series of toys from Paradise Pleasure Products. This collection of LED enhanced toys adds a new realm of visual excitement through stimulating LED technology.

Each of the four products (the Wand, Rabbit, Plug and Bullet) in the Illumination Series has been designed with a variety of options so users can tailor their personal preferences for pleasure. Users can choose their LED hues from a range of millions of colors, dialing the LED intensity up or down, and switching from a gentle glow to a pulsing hypnotic rhythmic with either the touch of a button on the toy itself or through a free mobile app (via iOS and Android). Each toy in the Series is waterproof to IPX 7 standard, providing for fun in the shower, bath or spa and they range in price from around $70 to $130.

"Adam & Eve is constantly looking for new ways to bring innovative technology to our customers," says Ginger Vickrey, Senior Director of Product Management at Adam & Eve. "The Illumination Series from Paradise represents true change in the marketplace. We think our customers will be just as excited about this new line as we are."

Chris Von Huben, President and CEO of Paradise commented, "We are thrilled to work with Adam & Eve to introduce the world of Paradise Pleasure Products. Our new patent pending Illumination Series has been created to celebrate the lighter side of intimacy and unlock new dimensions of visual excitement and pleasure. We have re-invented the top iconic pleasure products with a clear differentiator that provides an entirely new intimate experience we call Body Illumination."

The Illumination Series is available at adameve.com and at most Adam & Eve retail stores now.

About Paradise:

For over four decades, Paradise has been rooted in Sexual Health & Wellness as one of the largest independent distributors of condoms. In September 2022 the original founder passed the torch and sold Paradise to the current owners, Von Huben Inc. In 2026, Paradise launched "Paradise Pleasure Products," a platform to bring forward thinking innovative pleasure products to market.

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for over 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at Adam & Eve.

