ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE SEX POSITION?"

COMPARES TO QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: What's your favorite sex position? And the answers may surprise you.

While much has changed over the past 10 years, most adults still prefer the good old missionary position when it comes to lovemaking. In 2011, 32% of the respondents preferred missionary while 23% of 2021's respondents did. Rear entry or doggy was chosen by 23% of those polled in 2011 and 18% of respondents in 2021. Cowgirl, or female on top, was preferred by 22% of the respondents in 2011 and 12% of those polled in 2021. The spooning or side-by-side position was preferred by 6% in 2011 and 2% in 2021, and reverse cowgirl was preferred by 4% of respondents in both 2011 and 2021.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, sees these numbers as a reflection of our current times. "During periods of stress or uncertainty, many people tend to cling to what they know," Skyler says. "They find comfort in the 'tried and true,' and that corresponds to lovemaking as well. It's no surprise that most couples prefer missionary – which allows face-to-face intimacy – over more acrobatic or distant positions."

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "When it comes to sex, Adam & Eve offers a wide variety of products to enhance any position, including pillows, lubricants and toys."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected] .

SOURCE adameve.com