AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

AdaptHealth Corp. reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $740.3 million against consensus of roughly $847 million to $849 million, and a GAAP loss of $0.99 per share against expectations of approximately $0.15. Shares fell as much as 26%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A revenue miss of more than $100 million versus Wall Street expectations sent AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares down as much as 26% following the Company's second-quarter 2026 results. Shareholders who lost money on AHCO are encouraged to submit their information here before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

AdaptHealth reported Q2 2026 revenue of $740.3 million, compared with analyst expectations of approximately $847 million, representing a shortfall of roughly 13%. On the bottom line, AdaptHealth posted a GAAP loss of $0.99 per share. Consensus called for a loss of approximately $0.15 per share. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $132 million, below analyst expectations of roughly $160 million.

Investors had been positioned for a return to profitability in the quarter. The Company instead reported a quarter that missed on revenue, on earnings per share, and on EBITDA. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of AdaptHealth investors who suffered losses.

If you purchased AdaptHealth shares and suffered a loss, click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AHCO Investigation

Q: How much did AHCO stock drop? A: Shares fell as much as 26% after AdaptHealth Corp. reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $740.3 million and a GAAP loss of $0.99 per share, both materially below analyst consensus. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial performance and expected results. When the Company reported second quarter results well below consensus estimates, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AHCO investigation? A: Investors who purchased AHCO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AHCO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AHCO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AHCO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP