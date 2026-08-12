MVST DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Microvast timeline disclosure events are at the center of allegations that the Company kept reaffirming high-margin and capacity expectations while operational delays, CFO turnover, and inventory issues later drove sharp MVST losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

MVST shares fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 on March 17, 2026, after Microvast reported Q4 2025 revenue of $96.5 million versus the $136.4 million consensus estimate and gross margin of 1.0%. Investors have until September 21, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Microvast Timeline Disclosure Events

The securities action alleges that investor losses followed a sequence of Microvast timeline disclosure events, rather than a single isolated announcement. The complaint recounts that the Class Period opened with management projecting $450 million to $475 million in 2025 revenue, a 30% gross margin target, and first qualified production from the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by Q4 2025.

As detailed in the action, later events allegedly undermined those assurances. The lawsuit chronicles a short-seller report, an unexplained CFO departure, a delayed production timeline, and a final margin collapse tied to specialized ESS inventory that did not generate revenue during 2025.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Failures

April 1, 2025: Microvast allegedly told investors that Huzhou Phase 3.2 capacity was expected online in Q4 2025 and that 2025 revenue guidance was $450 million to $475 million.

told investors that Huzhou Phase 3.2 capacity was expected online in Q4 2025 and that 2025 revenue guidance was $450 million to $475 million. June 25, 2025: Grizzly Research alleged that Microvast overstated business capabilities, Huzhou facility activity, and opportunities involving partnerships such as Gaussin.

that Microvast overstated business capabilities, Huzhou facility activity, and opportunities involving partnerships such as Gaussin. August 1 to August 4, 2025: Microvast announced that its CFO had departed after roughly three months, and MVST shares fell $0.30 per share, or approximately 9.93%, to $2.72.

November 10 to November 11, 2025: Microvast stated that Huzhou Phase 3.2 initial production would begin in Q1 2026, and MVST shares fell $0.50 per share, or approximately 10%, to $4.48.

March 16 to March 17, 2026: Microvast disclosed a $32.5 million inventory impairment, a Q4 gross margin decline to 1.0%, and a revenue miss, after which MVST shares fell 34.2%.

Why the Sequence Matters for MVST Investors

The filing states that each event allegedly corrected part of Microvast's prior public narrative about margins, customer demand, and manufacturing readiness. It is alleged that investors were not fully informed about inventory management issues and customer rollout delays affecting commercial vehicle platforms in EMEA.

Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The alleged Microvast timeline matters because investors were told to expect capacity and margin progress before later announcements described delayed production, customer ramp issues, and a $32.5 million inventory impairment. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the MVST Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the MVST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microvast Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to reach high gross margin targets, complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025, and manage risks tied to inventory and customer rollout delays during the Class Period.

Q: What court was the MVST class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who is eligible to join the MVST investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MVST stock or securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents should MVST investors gather? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MVST shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost for an initial review. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP