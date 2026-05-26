¡ADELANTE COACHELLA! LAUNCHES AS BILINGUAL HUB FOR RESIDENTS TO LEARN ABOUT COACHELLA'S BIGGEST INVESTMENT IN A GENERATION

New website gives Coachella residents the facts, in English and Spanish, on the proposed Coachella Municipal Utility and Coachella Valley Technology Campus

COACHELLA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AdelanteCoachella.com launched as a bilingual community information hub to give Coachella residents direct access to facts about the proposed Coachella Municipal Utility (CMU) and Coachella Valley Technology Campus. Available in English and Spanish, the site is a central source of accurate, easy-to-understand information about the projects, which the Coachella City Council unanimously approved through a transparent, two-year competitive process.

"Coachella residents deserve clear, accurate information about what the Coachella Municipal Utility and Coachella Valley Technology Campus mean for their city, in the language they speak at home," said Alex Rodriguez, Government Affairs Advisor, Stronghold Power Systems. "¡Adelante Coachella! is where residents can find those facts, in English and Spanish, rather than relying on rumors or misinformation. The Coachella Valley Technology Campus will provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the City and when the community understands the facts, residents will be excited for these projects and for the future of Coachella."

At AdelanteCoachella.com residents will find:

Project facts and frequently asked questions

A short video explaining the projects and their community benefits (English and Spanish)

A direct path to write to the Mayor and City Council in support of the projects

An email signup for ongoing project updates and milestones

The Coachella Municipal Utility and Coachella Valley Technology Campus will deliver real, lasting benefits to the City of Coachella and its residents, including:

Substantial new revenue for the City of Coachella, in perpetuity

More than 830 units of affordable housing for local families

New local jobs in construction and operations

Electric, water, sewer, and fire protection infrastructure for East Coachella

Five acres of land for a future fire station and additional fire hydrants along Avenue 52

City ownership of the utility infrastructure within 20 years

The projects are fully privately financed, at no cost to Coachella taxpayers and with no new taxes or fees on residents. For more information or to subscribe to project updates, visit AdelanteCoachella.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Rodriguez

[email protected]

(442) 222-1110

SOURCE Adelante Coachella