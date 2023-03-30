Adhesive Tapes Market size to grow by USD 20,804.46 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increased construction activities across geographies - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adhesive tapes market size is estimated to increase by USD 20,804.46 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. The growth in construction activities across geographies is driving the adhesive tapes market growth significantly. The increasing population, growing economies in emerging countries, increasing government investments in large-scale infrastructure projects, and the rising number of public-private partnerships for infrastructure development in the construction sector will subsequently propel the demand for adhesive tapes. Adhesive tapes are used for sealing, bonding, and filling gaps in internal glazing and partition systems and help in the permanent bonding of metal frames to glass in interior and exterior curtain wall systems. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adhesive Tapes Market 2023-2027

Adhesive tapes market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global adhesive tapes market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer adhesive tapes in the market are 3M Co., Adhesives Research Inc., Advance Tapes International Ltd., American Biltrite Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Can Do National Tape, Coating and Converting Technologies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Dow Inc., GERGONNE INDUSTRIE, H.B. Fuller Co., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Mativ Holdings Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Beiersdorf AG, and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers adhesive tapes such as anti-slip and grip tapes, barricade and warning tapes, and cloth and duct tapes.

The company offers adhesive tapes such as anti-slip and grip tapes, barricade and warning tapes, and cloth and duct tapes. Adhesives Research Inc. - The company offers adhesive tapes such as ARcare 7815, ARseal 90697, and ARcare 8259.

The company offers adhesive tapes such as ARcare 7815, ARseal 90697, and ARcare 8259. Advance Tapes International Ltd. - The company offers adhesive tapes such as aluminum foil tape, all-weather duct tape, and PVC duct sealing tape.

The company offers adhesive tapes such as aluminum foil tape, all-weather duct tape, and PVC duct sealing tape. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Adhesive Tapes Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on material (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others), end-user (automotive, healthcare, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the polypropylene segment will be significant for the global adhesive tapes market growth during the forecast period. It is an important thermoplastic material, which is recyclable, flexible, tough, and resistant to fatigue. The materials are used in packing or electric insulation applications such as tamper-evident tapes, strapping tapes, and carton sealing tapes. Polypropylene tapes have various applications across industries such as being suitable for electronic and electric applications. Moreover, adhesive tapes also offer excellent resistance to grease, moisture, and oils.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global adhesive tapes market.

APAC is estimated to account for 63% of the growth of the global adhesive tapes market during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China and India are lucrative markets for the manufacturers of consumer durables, electrical products, automotive, and paper and printing products. Factors such as inexpensive labor, low operational costs, and smooth business operations facilitate production. Additionally, rising affordability for procuring end products such as consumer durables and automotive, led by rising disposable income, and evolving population lifestyle, is also driving the growth of the market in focus in the APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities - Download a Sample Report

Adhesive Tapes Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing use of silicone adhesives in adhesive tapes is an emerging trend in the market. Silicone-based adhesive tapes have gained significant traction in the market due to a range of properties, including high flexibility at sub-ambient temperatures, consistent performance over a wide temperature range, remarkable resistance to polar solvents, easy and speedy processing, and excellent performance. Silicone-based adhesive tapes are mainly two-sided and are widely preferred for manufacturing tapes and modifying the rheological properties of adhesive tapes. The rheological properties of silicone help protect the adhesive and restrict the interaction between the paper or film and the adhesive. Hence, the rapid adoption of silicone-based adhesives is expected to support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

A major challenge hindering the market growth of adhesive tapes is that adhesive tapes cannot be used for critical functions. Though there are several critical applications of adhesive tapes, there is a lack of highly durable adhesive tapes for such applications. For example, in the packaging industry, adhesive tapes cannot be used for packaging heavy food materials, as they may get deformed under the load and pressure of the product and lead to spillage. The packaging used for food must ensure high bonding to the boxes, which most adhesive tapes are not capable of providing. However, the low durability of adhesive tapes limits their use for heavy food packaging, which restricts the growth of the market in focus.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Adhesive Tapes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the adhesive tapes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the adhesive tapes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the adhesive tapes market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of adhesive tapes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive adhesive tapes market size is predicted to surge by USD 3.29 billion at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2021 to 2026. High-performance adhesive tapes for advanced aerodynamic application is one of the major automotive adhesive tapes market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

The floor adhesive market size is expected to increase by USD 1.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. The rapid growth in the global construction industry is one of the key factors driving the floor adhesive market growth.

Adhesive Tapes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20804.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesives Research Inc., Advance Tapes International Ltd., American Biltrite Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Can Do National Tape, Coating and Converting Technologies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Dow Inc., GERGONNE INDUSTRIE, H.B. Fuller Co., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Mativ Holdings Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Beiersdorf AG, and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global adhesive tapes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global adhesive tapes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Polyvinyl chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Polyvinyl chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 125: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 126: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 127: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Adhesives Research Inc.

Exhibit 129: Adhesives Research Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Adhesives Research Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Adhesives Research Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Advance Tapes International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Advance Tapes International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Advance Tapes International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 American Biltrite Inc.

Exhibit 135: American Biltrite Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: American Biltrite Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: American Biltrite Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 138: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 143: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 146: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

12.9 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 148: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Can Do National Tape

Exhibit 153: Can Do National Tape - Overview



Exhibit 154: Can Do National Tape - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Can Do National Tape - Key offerings

12.11 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 156: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 157: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 159: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Exhibit 161: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 LINTEC Corp.

Exhibit 164: LINTEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: LINTEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: LINTEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: LINTEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG

Exhibit 168: Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG - Key offerings

12.15 Mativ Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 171: Mativ Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Mativ Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Mativ Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Mativ Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Nitto Denko Corp.

Exhibit 175: Nitto Denko Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nitto Denko Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Nitto Denko Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Nitto Denko Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Shurtape Technologies LLC

Exhibit 179: Shurtape Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 180: Shurtape Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Shurtape Technologies LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio