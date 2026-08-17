Adient's Ana Romero-Davila is recognized as a Rising Star

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that Ana Romero-Davila, platform director at the company, has been named a 2026 Automotive News Rising Star.

Romero-Davila and her co-honorees are featured in a special section in the August 17 issue of Automotive News. The Rising Stars program honors U.S.-based auto executives, under age 45, on the manufacturing, supply, mobility and service provider side of the auto industry who have the talent and dedication necessary to become industry leaders of tomorrow. Automotive News has published the list of the industry's up and comers annually since 2014.

As platform director for one of Adient's major OEM accounts, Romero-Davila is responsible for launch execution, strategic and long-range planning, and overall program delivery. Her disciplined approach to systems engineering, program management, cost competitiveness and customer engagement has helped Adient exceed targeted results while delivering a repeatable, high-quality product.

She recently led the establishment of a new manufacturing facility, an effort that included site upfitting, new production lines, system development, ASRS integration, supplier collaboration and the onboarding of a new manufacturing team.

"I am truly honored to be recognized as a 2026 Automotive News Rising Star. This recognition means a great deal to me and it's a reflection of the incredible people, mentors, colleagues and teams who have supported me throughout my journey," said Romero-Davila.

The 2026 class of Automotive News Rising Stars emerged from a nomination and selection process. Complete profiles of all 18 Rising Stars are available at www.autonews.com/risingstars.

About Automotive News:

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 55 editors and reporters.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With more than 65,000 employees in 29 countries, Adient operates ~200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. We take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information, please visit www.adient.com.

SOURCE Adient