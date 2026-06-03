The latest update enables brands to track referral traffic from AI platforms and gain deeper insight into how AI models interpret, position, and recommend their brand online.

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If someone ever wondered whether ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google's AI Overviews are sending users to their brand's website - or how those platforms describe a brand when someone asks about a category - Tesseract by AdLift now has answers.

The AI Search Visibility platform has launched two major product updates: Claude AI integration and AI Traffic Analytics, giving marketers and SEO teams a clearer picture of how AI platforms engage with their brand and where that's translating into real traffic.

AdLift's Tesseract Launches Claude AI Integration and AI Traffic Analytics

Understanding What AI Says About A Brand

By bringing Anthropic's Claude model into Tesseract's intelligence layer, the platform can now analyze the context, sentiment, and intent behind AI-generated brand mentions. Teams can understand how their brand is positioned within conversational AI answers, spot recommendation patterns across platforms, and get more precise guidance for AI-first search environments. Claude integration is available for Enterprise and Pro Plan users.

Seeing Where AI Traffic Is Coming From

AI Traffic Analytics addresses a gap growing quietly across most marketing teams: AI assistants are increasingly driving discovery, but traditional analytics tools weren't built to track it. The feature gives brands visibility into which AI platforms are driving traffic and how referral behavior shifts over time. Available across all Tesseract plans.

Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift, said: "Traditional search analytics were built for a world where Google was the primary discovery engine. That world is changing fast. Tesseract is designed for what comes next - giving brands real intelligence into how AI platforms perceive, reference, and send traffic to their digital presence."

Arron Goodin, Managing Director, AdLift, said: "Marketers can no longer rely on traditional search metrics alone. With Claude integration and AI Traffic Analytics, Tesseract helps brands move beyond rankings and understand how AI platforms interpret, position, and recommend them in real-world conversations."

About AdLift: AdLift is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content, and AI-driven search strategies, with clients across North America and South Asia.

About Tesseract: Tesseract by AdLift is an AI Search Visibility platform that helps brands monitor citations, track referral traffic, and analyze how AI platforms interpret and recommend their brand across conversational search environments.

https://tesseract.adlift.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994258/Adlift_Tesseract_Claude.jpg

SOURCE AdLift Inc.