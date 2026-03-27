AdLift Launches Advanced Sentiment Analysis in Tesseract as AI Reshapes Brand Perception

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of an advanced Sentiment Analysis feature within its proprietary AI visibility platform, Tesseract.

Why now?

AI-driven search is rapidly changing how brands are discovered and evaluated. Industry research shows that over 60% of search experiences now end without a website click, as users increasingly rely on AI-generated answers. These responses often shape brand perception before a customer visits a brand's website.

At the same time, traditional sentiment tools continue to score entire articles rather than evaluate how the brand itself is positioned, leading to distorted perception metrics.

Tesseract's new Sentiment Analysis framework addresses this gap with a structured, brand-specific methodology designed for AI-influenced discovery environments.

What Makes It Different

Unlike conventional monitoring tools, Tesseract:

Excludes content where the brand is not mentioned to eliminate scoring distortion

Evaluates sentiment strictly based on how the brand is talked about

Calculates sentiment only against total brand mentions, not total content volume

This ensures clarity, consistency, and defensible reporting for leadership teams.

Sentiment Classification Framework

Positive Sentiment: Assigned when the brand appears in positive or neutral contexts reflecting trust, leadership, innovation, growth, or customer value

Negative Sentiment: Assigned only when the brand is directly associated with criticism, complaints, or reputational risk

By focusing only on the brand, Tesseract helps brands with:

Reputation management

Competitive benchmarking

AI visibility audits

Campaign impact evaluation

Media risk assessment

"With AI Overviews and large language models influencing brand discovery, perception can no longer be measured loosely," said Prashant Puri, Co-Founder and CEO at AdLift. "We built this framework to remove noise and give brands precise, defensible intelligence they can confidently present in the boardroom."

Arron Goodin, Managing Director, AdLift Inc., said, "Our AI-powered Sentiment Analysis feature marks a step forward in helping brands move beyond data to real understanding—enabling faster, sharper, and more human-centric marketing decisions."

Tesseract tracks brand visibility across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Deepseek, Perplexity, and other generative platforms. The addition of advanced Sentiment Analysis strengthens its position as a specialized AI visibility and brand intelligence platform built for the evolving search ecosystem.

https://tesseract.adlift.com/

About Tesseract

Tesseract, developed by AdLift, is an AI-powered visibility platform designed to help brands track, measure, and optimize their presence across AI Overviews, LLMs, and emerging answer engines.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AdLift Inc.