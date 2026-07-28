ADLM announces 2026 Top Corporate Supporter Award recipients and thanks them for their essential backing

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2026 Top Corporate Supporter Award, a distinction given to companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibits. These significant contributions make it possible for ADLM to further its mission of better health for all through laboratory medicine.

The 42 recipients will be honored today at ADLM 2026 in Anaheim, California. Members of the ADLM Board of Directors will personally deliver the awards to representatives from each of the following organizations:

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Danaher

BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions

Werfen

Sysmex America

CorDx Inc.

QuidelOrtho

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Seegene, Inc.

bioMerieux

Diasorin

Tecan Trading AG

Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

Randox Laboratories

Sebia

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Bioscience

LGC Clinical Diagnostics

Nova Biomedical Corporation

A&T Corporation

Grifols

IDS Co, LTD

EUROIMMUN

Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.

Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc.

Hamilton Company

SNIBE Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)

Healgen Scientific LLC

Wondfo USA Co., Ltd.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

ZeptoMetrix LLC

Golden West Biologicals, Inc.

AliveDx

College of American Pathologists

Nittobo

BBI Solutions OEM

Lusis Biosciences Inc

Brooks Automation

OSANG LLC

Immundiagnostik AG

TELCOR

Helena Laboratories – Labcon

"Congratulations to this year's Top Corporate Supporter Award recipients, and thank you for your steadfast partnership," said ADLM CEO Melanie J. Wells. "Your commitment to ADLM has been instrumental in driving our work forward and strengthening the laboratory medicine profession. Thanks to your generous engagement, we are able to provide laboratory medicine professionals with the resources they need to succeed in their careers and to ensure that patients get accurate diagnoses and effective care."

About ADLM 2026

ADLM 2026 offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 26-30 in Anaheim, California. Plenary sessions will explore landmark diabetes studies, the role of laboratory medicine in keeping astronauts healthy, the connection between Alzheimer's and Down syndrome, advances in cervical cancer screening, and the search for new cancer biomarkers using mass spectrometry.

At the ADLM 2026 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 700 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to artificial intelligence, point-of-care, and automation.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong

ADLM

Director, Editorial and Media Relations

(p) 202.835.8722

[email protected]

Bill Malone

ADLM

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

(p) 202.835.8756

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)