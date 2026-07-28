ADLM announces 2026 Top Corporate Supporter Award recipients and thanks them for their essential backing

News provided byAssociation for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 ET
ANAHEIM, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2026 Top Corporate Supporter Award, a distinction given to companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibits. These significant contributions make it possible for ADLM to further its mission of better health for all through laboratory medicine.
The 42 recipients will be honored today at ADLM 2026 in Anaheim, California. Members of the ADLM Board of Directors will personally deliver the awards to representatives from each of the following organizations:
Abbott
Siemens Healthineers
Roche Diagnostics Corporation
Danaher
BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions
Werfen
Sysmex America
CorDx Inc.
QuidelOrtho
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Waters Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Seegene, Inc.
bioMerieux
Diasorin
Tecan Trading AG
Diagnostica Stago, Inc.
Randox Laboratories
Sebia
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Tosoh Bioscience
LGC Clinical Diagnostics
Nova Biomedical Corporation
A&T Corporation
Grifols
IDS Co, LTD
EUROIMMUN
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.
Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc.
Hamilton Company
SNIBE Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)
Healgen Scientific LLC
Wondfo USA Co., Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
ZeptoMetrix LLC
Golden West Biologicals, Inc.
AliveDx
College of American Pathologists
Nittobo
BBI Solutions OEM
Lusis Biosciences Inc
Brooks Automation
OSANG LLC
Immundiagnostik AG
TELCOR
Helena Laboratories – Labcon
"Congratulations to this year's Top Corporate Supporter Award recipients, and thank you for your steadfast partnership," said ADLM CEO Melanie J. Wells. "Your commitment to ADLM has been instrumental in driving our work forward and strengthening the laboratory medicine profession. Thanks to your generous engagement, we are able to provide laboratory medicine professionals with the resources they need to succeed in their careers and to ensure that patients get accurate diagnoses and effective care."
About ADLM 2026
ADLM 2026 offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 26-30 in Anaheim, California. Plenary sessions will explore landmark diabetes studies, the role of laboratory medicine in keeping astronauts healthy, the connection between Alzheimer's and Down syndrome, advances in cervical cancer screening, and the search for new cancer biomarkers using mass spectrometry.
At the ADLM 2026 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 700 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to artificial intelligence, point-of-care, and automation.
About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.
Christine DeLong
ADLM
Director, Editorial and Media Relations
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]
Bill Malone
ADLM
Senior Director, Strategic Communications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected]
SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
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