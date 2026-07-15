ADLM 2026 to explore diabetes milestones, space diagnostics, Alzheimer's and Down syndrome linkages, and advances in cancer screening and biomarkers

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26–30, the greatest minds in clinical laboratory medicine will converge in Anaheim, California for ADLM 2026. Convened by the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), this year's meeting will be headlined by a legendary figure in diabetes care, a physician to astronauts, an Alzheimer's and Down syndrome expert, a doctor working to broaden cervical cancer screening, and a scientist uncovering new biomarkers for blood cancers.

A globally renowned diabetes expert discusses his legacy. In the opening plenary, Dr. David M. Nathan will share the wisdom he's gained over five decades at the forefront of diabetes research. Dr. Nathan's work helped establish hemoglobin A1c as the gold-standard blood test for managing long-term diabetes, and he was first to demonstrate the role of the glucagon-like peptide-1 hormone in lowering glucose — paving the way for transformative new medications to treat diabetes and obesity. Dr. Nathan will reflect on two essential components to his success: the right colleagues and federal research funding. He is the 2026 Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship awardee and director of the Clinical Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Bringing lab diagnostics to space. The recent Artemis II lunar flyby ushered in a new era for crewed space exploration. In this plenary, Dr. Kathleen McMonigal, director of the NASA Johnson Space Center Clinical Laboratory, will delve into the fascinating complexities of monitoring and managing astronauts' health. She'll explain how zero- and micro-gravity changes can trigger bone loss, fluid shifts, and other issues, and describe biomarker innovations. As missions extend to the moon and Mars, Dr. McMonigal will highlight the need for portable diagnostics — not unlike Star Trek's fictional "tricorder" device — to enable continuous healthcare in space.

Probing the link between Alzheimer's and Down syndrome. People with Down Syndrome (DS) have a greatly increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease (AD), likely because they have an extra copy of a chromosome involved in AD. Dr. Elizabeth Head, a dean's professor and vice chair for research in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of California, Irvine, has spent over 25 years studying this link. In this plenary, she'll describe her work to identify targets for interventions that could slow or prevent Alzheimer's in people with DS, touching on implications for the general aging population as well. Because some people with DS are resistant to AD, her findings could inform precision medicine.

Advances in screening for cervical cancer. In the next plenary, Dr. Leeya Pinder, a distinguished gynecologic oncologist and associate professor at the University of Cincinnati, will describe game-changing developments in cervical-cancer screening and their role in closing critical gaps in care. Dr. Pinder will highlight how self-collection kits for human papilloma virus (HPV), the virus behind most cervical cancer cases, are expanding global access to screening and connecting more women to lifesaving treatment. Dr. Pinder will also discuss new low-cost technologies like thermal ablation and the potential for using artificial intelligence to improve screening accuracy and availability.

Mass spectrometry-based discovery of cancer biomarkers. In the closing plenary, Dr. Arun Wiita, a physician-scientist and professor in the department of laboratory medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, will describe promising research that could lead to new cancer tests and immune-based therapies. Dr. Wiita and his team are integrating chemical biology, mass spectrometry, and computational methods to study the unique proteins found on cell membranes in blood cancers. Mass spectrometry is a powerful technique for discovering biomarkers because it can identify and measure proteins and other molecules with exceptional precision.

"These five compelling plenary speakers are working on diverse fronts to drive clinical laboratory medicine forward," said ADLM CEO Melanie J. Wells. "Together with nearly seventeen thousand other global leaders in our field, they will make ADLM 2026 the ultimate meeting of great minds."

Session information

ADLM 2026 registration is free for members of the media. Reporters can register online here: https://xpressreg.net/register/adlm0726/media/landing.asp

Plenary sessions

Session 11001 Diabetes prevention and treatment: A personal odyssey from bench to bedside

Sunday, July 26

5-6:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time

Session 12001 Laboratory diagnostics for space medicine

Monday, July 27

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time

Session 13001 Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in Down syndrome

Tuesday, July 28

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time

Session 14001 Advances in screening for cervical cancer both in the United States and globally

Wednesday, July 29

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time

Session 15001 Mass spectrometry-based discovery and translation of novel biomarkers into immune-based therapies for cancer

Thursday, July 30

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time

All plenary sessions will take place in Ballroom ABC of the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

About ADLM 2026

ADLM 2026 offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 26-30 in Anaheim, California. Plenary sessions will explore landmark diabetes studies, the role of laboratory medicine in keeping astronauts healthy, the connection between Alzheimer's and Down syndrome, advances in cervical cancer screening, and the search for new cancer biomarkers using mass spectrometry.

At the ADLM 2026 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 700 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to artificial intelligence, point-of-care, and automation.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong

ADLM

Director, Editorial and Media Relations

(p) 202.835.8722

[email protected]

Bill Malone

ADLM

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

(p) 202.835.8756

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)