ADLM elects new leaders to serve terms starting in August 2026

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce that Christina (Tina) Lockwood, PhD, DABCC, DABMGG, FADLM, has been elected to serve on the ADLM Board of Directors as president-elect starting in August 2026. Following this, Dr. Lockwood will serve successive terms as the association's president from August 2027 to July 2028 and as past president from August 2028 to July 2029.

The ADLM membership also elected a new secretary and two new directors to the association's board. They will take office in August 2026 along with the incoming president of the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine and the incoming chair of the ADLM Medical Laboratory Scientists Council, both of whom will also serve on the board.

"I am honored that ADLM's members have chosen me to serve as president-elect of the association," said Dr. Lockwood. "Laboratory medicine is evolving rapidly, and the pace of change makes ADLM's work more important than ever. Every day, our field helps translate scientific discoveries and new technologies into better care for patients. At the same time, we must address important challenges, including improving access to testing, advancing health equity, and ensuring the responsible use of emerging tools in data science and artificial intelligence. I look forward to working with ADLM's board, staff, and members to strengthen the association's programs, foster collaboration across the field, and provide our members with the knowledge, connections, and support they need to lead during this exciting time."

Dr. Lockwood is a professor of laboratory medicine and pathology at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, where she serves as division head of laboratory genetics, director of the Genetics and Solid Tumor Diagnostics Laboratory, and clinical director of the Northwest Genomics Center. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Chemistry and the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics, and a fellow of the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine.

Dr. Lockwood's work advances molecular and bioinformatics approaches in clinical genomic testing, with a focus on implementation that improves patient care. She has contributed to national efforts in laboratory quality, compliance, and regulation through service with ADLM, the Association for Molecular Pathology, College of American Pathologists, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Advisory Committee, Clinical & Laboratory Standards Institute, The Joint Commission, and National Institutes of Health. Her ADLM service includes time on the Board of Directors, the Reimbursement Task Force, the Policy and External Affairs Core Committee, the Annual Meeting Organizing Committee, and editorial service with Clinical Chemistry, The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine, and CLN Daily.

ADLM secretary

M. Laura Parnas, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, will serve as ADLM secretary from August 2026 to July 2029. Dr. Parnas is senior director of medical affairs at Sysmex America, where she leads strategic clinical initiatives across the company's diagnostic portfolio.

Previously, Dr. Parnas was lab value lead and director of medical and scientific affairs at Roche Diagnostics USA and director of clinical chemistry at Sutter Health's Shared Laboratory.

ADLM board members

Danyel H. Tacker, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, and Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, will serve as members of ADLM's Board of Directors from August 2026 to July 2029. Patrick Kyle, PhD, ABFT, DABCC, FADLM, will also serve on the board from August 2026 to July 2027 as president of the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, the association's home for distinguished laboratory experts who shape science in the field.

Additionally, Vipul C. Shah, MBA, MLS, H(ASCP), DLM(ASCP)cm, will serve on the board from August 2026 to July 2027 as chair of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Council, which guides ADLM's activities and programs to serve the professional needs of the association's medical laboratory scientist members.

Dr. Tacker is a clinical professor of pathology at West Virginia University (WVU). She serves as medical director of the special chemistry and mass spectrometry sections of the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Laboratory, CLIA medical director for the Fairmont Medical Center Laboratory, and WVU Medicine System lead for information technology and technology standardization. As an active ADLM member since 2001 and an Academy fellow since 2009, Dr. Tacker has served on two Annual Meeting Organizing Committees and ADLM's Publications and Policy and External Affairs Core Committees. She has also chaired the Clinical Laboratory News Board of Editors.

Dr. Woodworth is clinical director for global laboratory services at CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting and has more than 20 years of experience in clinical laboratory medicine. She has served ADLM in numerous local and national leadership roles, including as a member of the ADLM Board of Directors, president of the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, and chair of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division. She has nearly 100 publications and has held editorial board roles for Clinical Laboratory News and other ADLM publications.

ADLM nominating committee

ADLM's membership has also elected Amy Karger, MD, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, FCAP; Joe Wiencek, PhD, DABCC, NRCC-CC, FADLM; and Kalen (Olson) Nissen, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, to serve from August 2026 to July 2029 on the association's nominating committee. The ADLM nominating committee carries out the important task of ensuring that the association's leadership comprises a diverse and talented group of individuals who represent the full breadth of ADLM's membership.

Dr. Karger is a professor in the department of laboratory medicine and pathology at the University of Minnesota. Her primary clinical duties include serving as medical director of the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital clinical laboratories and biochemical genetics laboratory, and as director for point-of-care testing for the M Health Fairview system.

Dr. Wiencek is an associate professor in the department of pathology, microbiology, and immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. He also serves as medical director of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Core and Emergency Department Laboratories and co-director of Vanderbilt's ComACC-accredited clinical chemistry fellowship program.

Dr. Nissen is senior director and medical officer across the Point of Care and Laboratory Solutions businesses at Siemens Healthineers. She has worked in laboratory medicine and been an active ADLM member since 2008, with experience across research, hospital, clinic, and industry settings.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong

ADLM

Director, Editorial and Media Relations

(p) 202.835.8722

[email protected]

Bill Malone

ADLM

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

(p) 202.835.8756

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)