Adolfson & Peterson Construction Names Carla Chiorazzo Chief Financial Officer

Experienced finance leader will support AP's continued growth and strengthen partnership between finance and operations

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a national, family-owned construction management and contracting firm, today announced Carla Chiorazzo as chief financial officer.

Chiorazzo will lead AP's finance and accounting operations. She will work closely with leaders across the organization to strengthen project controls and forecasting while improving the financial information teams use to make business decisions.

"Carla understands that finance is strongest when it works alongside the business," said Brad Hendrickson, AP chief executive officer. "She has helped complex organizations grow while strengthening financial discipline and transparency. Her experience and collaborative approach make her an excellent fit for AP."

Chiorazzo brings more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience. She most recently served as chief financial officer of Conti Federal, a federal construction and design-build company. Before joining Conti Federal, she was vice president of finance, shared services at PAE, where she supported finance processes for more than 15,000 employees and a $3 billion business portfolio.

Throughout her career, Chiorazzo has strengthened project controls, improved working capital and modernized financial systems. She has also built reporting and forecasting processes that give operational leaders clearer insight into business performance.

"AP's people-first culture and strong reputation drew me to the company," Chiorazzo said. "I'm looking forward to building relationships across the organization and helping teams make better decisions with clear, timely financial information. AP has meaningful momentum, and I'm excited to support its continued growth."

Chiorazzo is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA in finance from Drexel University. She begins her role Aug. 3.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading national construction management firm, consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). For 80 years, AP has built trust, communities, and people—while delivering an exceptional product and client experience. The family-owned company offers preconstruction and construction services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, mission critical, multifamily, municipal, recreation, senior living, and tribal market segments across the country from offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. AP is committed to creating a safe, diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. www.a-p.com

SOURCE Adolfson & Peterson Construction