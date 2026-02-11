Adolfson & Peterson Construction Announces CEO Transition, Reinforcing 80 Years of Success and Continued Momentum

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a national, family-owned construction management and contracting firm, today announced a planned leadership transition, effective June 1, 2026. Brad Hendrickson, AP's Chief Operating Officer (COO), will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following the retirement of Jeff Hansen, AP's CEO since 2017.

"Succession planning has been a priority for the Board for many years, and this transition reflects that disciplined, forward-looking approach," said Brantley Barrow, Chair of the Board. "Jeff has built a strong organization with an exceptional leadership team, and Brad is exactly the right leader to guide AP into its next chapter."

Under Hansen's leadership, the organization expanded its market presence, achieved significant growth milestones, and deepened long-standing client relationships, positioning AP for sustained growth while remaining grounded in its core values.

"My goal has always been to ensure AP would be led by someone who understands our people, our clients, and our culture—and who is already helping shape our strategy," said Hansen. "Brad is that leader, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead this organization in its continued success."

Hendrickson brings deep operational and strategic experience to the CEO role, with more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry. He has led significant growth at AP, including geographic expansion and record revenue. Internally, Hendrickson's financial and operational leadership have driven advanced safety and quality results while improving profitability across the organization. He will continue to serve as COO through the transition period, working closely with Hansen to ensure continuity.

"I'm honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board and by Jeff," said Brad Hendrickson. "AP's success is built on the strength of our relationships. As we look ahead, I am confident in our teams' ability to execute our strategy and deliver outstanding work for our clients."

The transition comes as AP closes a strong fiscal year at the end of February, with projected results indicating total revenue to exceed $1.5 billion with 87% of backlog for next fiscal year secured. The company grew its workforce by 25% during the year while maintaining a strong focus on jobsite safety and performance. As AP marks its 80th anniversary, the results reflect a period of momentum, stability, and disciplined growth.

"This is an exciting time at AP," Barrow added. "We're grateful for Jeff and confident in the future under Brad's leadership as AP continues to build on its strong foundation."

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading national construction management firm, consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). For 80 years, AP has built trust, communities, and people—while delivering an exceptional product and client experience. The family-owned company offers preconstruction and construction services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, mission critical, multifamily, municipal, recreation, senior living, and tribal market segments across the country from offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. AP is committed to creating a safe, diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. www.a-p.com

SOURCE Adolfson & Peterson Construction