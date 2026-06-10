adoro Pet Insurance Names Scott Taylor Chief Business Development Officer To Expand Employer and Partnership Distribution

SEATTLE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- adoro Pet Insurance Services LLC, a fast-growing pet insurance provider announced today that Scott Taylor has joined the company as Chief Business Development Officer. In this role, Taylor will lead adoro's Employee Benefits and Partnerships strategy, to expand access to pet insurance through benefit brokers and partnerships.

Mr. Taylor joins adoro with more than twenty years of insurance business development experience, including more than ten years focused solely on pet insurance. He was most recently the President of Spot Pet Insurance.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Scott to adoro. His deep experience in employee benefits and partner distribution is exactly what we need as we accelerate our growth. Scott understands how to build distribution at scale, and I can't imagine anyone better suited to lead this effort," said Gavin Friedman, adoro Co-founder and CEO.

"adoro has built something genuinely differentiated – clearer coverage, more stable pricing, and a claims experience that pet parents will appreciate. Employers and distribution partners are looking for pet insurance that they can confidently recommend to their employees and customers. I'm excited to bring adoro to those audiences and build our distribution network," said Taylor.

The U.S. pet insurance market, valued at more than $5.5 billion of written premium in 2025, continues growing at close to 20% annually, yet less than 4.5% of pets are currently insured. Pet insurance as an employee voluntary benefit program is one of the fastest growing distribution channels in the industry, as companies increasingly look to pet insurance as a meaningful employee benefit that drives recruitment and retention.

For more information or to get a quote, visit adoropet.com. To partner with adoro go to https://adoropet.com/en/employers.

About adoro. adoro is a pet insurance company founded by industry leaders Gavin Friedman (CEO) and Tricia Plouf (President & COO). The company is currently selling its product in 46 states. It offers accident and illness coverage for cats and dogs with optional wellness plans. adoro's policies are administered by adoro Pet Insurance Services LLC and underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company. The platform delivers clear coverage, more stable pricing, and streamlined claims processing through its mobile application. For more information, visit adoropet.com or www.linkedin.com/company/adoropetinsurance .

SOURCE adoro