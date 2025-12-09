adoro, a New Kind of Pet Insurance, Launches in 28 States

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- adoro Pet Insurance Services LLC, a new pet insurance company founded by industry experts, has officially launched in 28 states across the country. adoro is currently live in AL, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, GA, ID, IL, IN, MD, MI, MN, MO, NE, NV, NH, NM, NC, OH, OR, PA, TX, TN, UT, VA, and WI, with more coming soon. adoro plans to offer policies across the country.

Co-founded by industry veterans and pet owners themselves, Gavin Friedman (CEO) and Tricia Plouf (President & COO), adoro delivers what pet owners want: clear coverage of things that matter most (including exam fees and rehabilitation), more stable premiums, and fast claims with payment options via Venmo or direct bank transfer.

"Pet owners deserve insurance that covers what matters most without needing to buy confusing add-ons" said Gavin Friedman. "We believe pet insurance should fit each customer's budget and priorities."

adoro is majority-owned by Griffin Highline Capital LLC and Badger Equity US LLC. Its underwriting capacity will be provided by Crum & Forster (C&F), a market-leading company with significant experience underwriting pet insurance programs.

About adoro

adoro is a new pet insurance company co-founded by industry leaders Gavin Friedman (CEO) and Tricia Plouf (President & COO). The company provides accident and illness coverage for cats and dogs with optional wellness plans. adoro's policies are administered by adoro Pet Insurance Services LLC and underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company. For more information or to get a quote, visit adoropet.com or www.linkedin.com/company/adoropetinsurance .

