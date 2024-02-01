ADP Named One of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" for 18th Straight Year

News provided by

ADP, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 08:28 ET

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2024. This marks ADP's 18th consecutive year on the distinguished list, which considers performance and reputation in key areas including product and service quality, effectiveness in doing business globally and innovation. 

See how ADP ranks among the World's Most Admired Companies

"With the pace of change only accelerating each year, we're extremely proud our efforts continue to earn such noted recognition," said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "Today's business landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by data and new technologies like generative AI. ADP's 75 years of experience combined with the dedication of our 63,000 associates worldwide has enabled us to innovate and meet the changing needs of our clients, designing solutions that can make a real impact for their businesses and their people."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500TM database with revenues of $10 billion or more.  Korn Ferry Hay Group surveyed 660 companies from 29 countries to select the largest for each industry. To determine the best-regarded companies, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February/March 2024 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning February 20.  To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here. Learn more about ADP at ADP.com

ADP was also recently named to Fast Company's "Best Workplaces for Innovators" 2023 list and The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2024 ADP, Inc.  All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Also from this source

ADP® Assist with Generative AI Features Makes HCM Decisions Easy, Smart and Human

ADP® Assist with Generative AI Features Makes HCM Decisions Easy, Smart and Human

ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announces the availability of ADP Assist, a...
ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 107,000 Jobs in January; Annual Pay was Up 5.2%

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 107,000 Jobs in January; Annual Pay was Up 5.2%

Private sector employment increased by 107,000 jobs in January and annual pay was up 5.2 percent year-over-year, according to the January ADP®...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.