ADP Named One of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" for 18th Straight Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2024. This marks ADP's 18th consecutive year on the distinguished list, which considers performance and reputation in key areas including product and service quality, effectiveness in doing business globally and innovation.

"With the pace of change only accelerating each year, we're extremely proud our efforts continue to earn such noted recognition," said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "Today's business landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by data and new technologies like generative AI. ADP's 75 years of experience combined with the dedication of our 63,000 associates worldwide has enabled us to innovate and meet the changing needs of our clients, designing solutions that can make a real impact for their businesses and their people."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500TM database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry Hay Group surveyed 660 companies from 29 countries to select the largest for each industry. To determine the best-regarded companies, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February/March 2024 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning February 20. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here. Learn more about ADP at ADP.com.

ADP was also recently named to Fast Company's "Best Workplaces for Innovators" 2023 list and The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250.

