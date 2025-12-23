ADP National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate December 6, 2025

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the four weeks ending December 6, 2025, U.S. private employers added an average of 11,500 jobs per week, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER).

While job growth slowed from an upwardly revised 17,500 the prior week, hiring remained in positive territory for a third week. These numbers are preliminary and could change as new data are added.

Week ending Change (Four-week moving

average, seasonally

adjusted) 12/6/25 11,500 11/29/25 17,500 11/22/25 3,750 11/15/25 -8,500 11/8/25 -11,750 11/1/25 -7,500 10/25/25 -4,750 10/18/25 11,500 10/11/25 10,250 10/4/25 4,250 9/27/25 11,750 9/20/25 -7,750

The NER Pulse is an estimate of the week-over-week change in employment based on a four-week moving average. These estimates are based on ADP's finely tuned, high-frequency data. The data are seasonally adjusted and have a two-week lag to allow for more complete and accurate estimates of real-time employment trends.

The NER Pulse, including 12 weeks of historical data, publishes every Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. ET, except weeks when ADP Research publishes the monthly National Employment Report which is built on a reference week that includes the 12th day of the month. The press release is available Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. ET in the ADP Media Center. The NER Pulse is also available shortly after 8:15 a.m. ET on release days at ADP Research and in Main Street Macro.

The NER Pulse will not publish December 30, 2025 because the week ending December 13, 2025 corresponds to the reference week of the monthly National Employment Report.

The next NER Pulse will be released January 13, 2026.

The ADP National Employment Report and the NER Pulse are produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

