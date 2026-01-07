ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 41,000 Jobs in December; Annual Pay was Up 4.4%

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 41,000 jobs in December and pay was up 4.4 percent year-over-year according to the December ADP National Employment Report® produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure of the labor market based on the anonymized weekly payroll data of more than 26 million private-sector employees in the United States. ADP's Pay Insights captures over 15 million individual pay change observations each month. Together, the jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained data to provide a representative and high-frequency picture of the private-sector labor market.

"Small establishments recovered from November job losses with positive end-of-year hiring, even as large employers pulled back," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.

December 2025 Report Highlights

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 41,000 jobs in December

December brought a rebound in hiring, led by education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 41,000

Change by Industry

- Goods-producing: -3,000

Natural resources/mining 1,000

Construction 1,000

Manufacturing -5,000

- Service-providing: 44,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 11,000

Information -12,000

Financial activities 6,000

Professional/business services -29,000

Education/health services 39,000

Leisure/hospitality 24,000

Other services 5,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: 40,000

New England -11,000

Mid-Atlantic 51,000

- Midwest: 9,000

East North Central 9,000

West North Central 0

- South: 54,000

South Atlantic 29,000

East South Central 9,000

West South Central 16,000

- West: -61,000

Mountain -2,000

Pacific -59,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: 9,000

1-19 employees 4,000

20-49 employees 5,000

- Medium establishments: 34,000

50-249 employees 29,000

250-499 employees 5,000

- Large establishments: 2,000

500+ employees 2,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Job-stayer pay growth was unchanged in December

Year-over-year pay for job-stayers rose 4.4 percent in December, unchanged from November. For job-changers, the pace of pay growth accelerated to 6.6 percent from 6.3 percent.

Median Change in Annual Pay

- Job-stayers 4.4%

- Job-changers 6.6%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 4.3%

Construction 4.2%

Manufacturing 4.8%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 4.2%

Information 4.1%

Financial activities 5.2%

Professional/business services 4.1%

Education/health services 4.3%

Leisure/hospitality 4.5%

Other services 4.0%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 2.3%

20-49 employees 3.9%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 4.6%

250-499 employees 4.7%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 4.8%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

The November total number of jobs added was revised from -32,000 to -29,000.

For additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including historical files, employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The January 2026 ADP National Employment Report will be released on February 4, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

