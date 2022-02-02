ADP Named One of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 16th Straight Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2022. This recognition marks ADP's 16th consecutive year on the notable list, which highlights companies with consistently strong performance and reputations as the business world continues to change.

"We are extremely honored that ADP remains a consistent presence on this distinguished list," said Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer of ADP. "Our commitment to building a better world of work has never resonated more strongly as we witness tremendous change and reflection on the dynamics around work. We remain focused on delivering tailored solutions, powerful insights, and proven expertise to help businesses chart a successful path forward. As work's transformation continues, we pride ourselves on providing businesses with the tools they need to adapt and thrive."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500® database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry Hay Group surveyed 640 companies from 28 countries to select the largest for each international and U.S. industry. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February/March 2022 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning February 7. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here. Learn more about ADP at ADP.com.

