ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

ADTRAN investors are reacting to a roughly 15% selloff after preliminary Q2 2026 revenue and margin came in below guidance tied to a delayed single-customer project.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A roughly 15% ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ: ADTN) selloff hit investors on July 22, 2026, after the Company reported preliminary unaudited Q2 2026 results below its own revenue and margin guidance. Shareholders who lost money tied to the ADTN earnings miss should act while the investigation is pending. Investors who lost money on ADTN are encouraged to find out if you could qualify to recover your losses.

ADTRAN said preliminary Q2 2026 revenue would be $280 million to $282 million, below its prior guidance range of $283 million to $303 million. The Company also reported preliminary non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 3.5% to 4.0%, below prior guidance of 5% to 9%.

The Company attributed the miss to a delay on a single-customer project. The investigation focuses on the market reaction to the reported Q2 2026 revenue and margin miss and the investor losses that followed the announcement.

ADTN shareholders who suffered losses may submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADTN Investigation

Q: How much did ADTN stock drop?A: ADTN shares fell approximately 15% after ADTRAN reported preliminary unaudited Q2 2026 revenue of $280 million to $282 million and non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 3.5% to 4.0%, both below prior guidance. The per-share decline was not specified in available investigation materials.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns statements about Q2 2026 revenue expectations, non-GAAP operating margin, demand outlook, and the delayed single-customer project later cited as the reason for the shortfall. When the preliminary results were reported, ADTN shares declined approximately 15%.

Q: When did ADTRAN allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation concerns statements made before ADTRAN reported preliminary Q2 2026 results below guidance and identified a delayed single-customer project as the reason for the miss.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor a court appoints to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Early evaluation helps determine whether an investor may qualify for that role.

Q: What if I already sold my ADTN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ADTN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting proceedings are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action later proceeds, most affected investors do not appear in court.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP