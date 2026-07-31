Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Investigation focuses on RDY losses after Dr. Reddy's disclosed a ₹2.4 billion provision tied to out-of-spec semaglutide batches and shares fell approximately 9%.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, 2026, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares fell approximately 9% after the Company reported a Q1 FY27 earnings miss and disclosed a ₹2.4 billion provision tied to out-of-spec semaglutide batches. Investors who suffered RDY losses after that disclosure may have legal rights. Investors are encouraged to submit your loss information now .

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations involving Dr. Reddy's statements concerning the semaglutide issue. In materials furnished on July 22, 2026, the Company published first quarter earnings results.

On the related call, Chief Executive Officer Erez Israeli stated there was "no impact on the product's existing global regulatory filings" and "no patient-safety impact associated with product already supplied to the market." The same update followed Dr. Reddy's prior statements highlighting semaglutide approvals and launches, including Obeda in Canada and oral semaglutide approval in India.

The investigation concerns whether investors were adequately informed about the semaglutide batch issue, the related provision, and the financial exposure before RDY shares declined approximately 9%.

If you purchased RDY shares and suffered a loss, request a free RDY loss review or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RDY Investigation

Q: What is the RDY investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) regarding potentially false or misleading statements tied to out-of-spec semaglutide batches and a ₹2.4 billion provision. Shares fell approximately 9% after the Company disclosed the provision and related update, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the RDY investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is conducting an investigation on behalf of investors who purchased RDY securities and suffered financial losses.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the RDY investigation? A: Investors who purchased RDY stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What do RDY investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records, including purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale information. These records help evaluate documented losses connected to the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my RDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought RDY and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or testimony. If legal action is later pursued, most affected investors do not appear in court.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP