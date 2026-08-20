Advanced Biofuels USA's Joanne Ivancic Recognized as one of the "Bioeconomy 500 for 2026" by The Daily Digest

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Daily Digest, including Biofuels Digest, announced the Bioeconomy 500 for 2026, recognizing 500 individuals whose leadership is helping transform the bioeconomy from scientific and commercial possibility into projects, products and industries. Advanced Biofuels USA executive director, Joanne Ivancic was again included in this prestigious group.

Advanced Biofuels USA

The honorees, from around the world, span the full architecture of the advanced bioeconomy: scientists and engineers, entrepreneurs and executives, project developers and operators, financiers, policy leaders, feedstock pioneers, technology providers, offtakers and the often less-visible specialists who turn innovation into deployment.

"There are so many people doing such important work as we transition to a bio- and circular economy," noted Ivancic. "I am truly honored to be included as part of this international community and to be recognized for the work and contributions of Advanced Biofuels USA to these efforts."

This year's selections followed one of the most extensive reviews in the ranking's history. The Digest examined 18 months of industry reporting encompassing thousands of articles and hundreds of consequential industry events, reviewed the standing of previous honorees, searched for emerging and under-recognized leaders, and examined evidence from project deployment, technology development, commercialization and industry participation. Editorial judgment remains essential: leadership cannot be measured simply by counting headlines.

The scale of the field makes selection especially demanding. Preliminary Digest research estimates that 75,000 companies and organizations now participate in the global advanced-bioeconomy ecosystem, across production, technology, feedstocks, engineering and enabling services. Behind them are many thousands more scientists, executives, engineers, financiers and specialists.

"The bioeconomy is often described through technologies, facilities and markets, but none of them moves by itself," said Digest editor Jim Lane. "People turn possibility into progress. The Bioeconomy 500 recognizes the exceptional individuals doing that work—and especially those whose contributions may be more visible in accomplishments than in headlines." READ MORE

Advanced Biofuels USA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization that advocates for adoption of sustainable, renewable fuels as an immediate carbon reduction solution for transportation, heating and cooking. Technology neutral, feedstock and process agnostic, it serves as a worldwide resource for everyone from opinion-leaders, decision-makers and legislators to industry professionals, investors, researchers, educators, students and journalists. Visit our free online library of more than 60,000 indexed items. www.AdvancedBiofuelsUSA.org

Press release available online here

SOURCE Advanced Biofuels USA