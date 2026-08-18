Advanced IT Welcomes Amy Brown-Slawson as Chief Information Security Officer

Experienced Cybersecurity Executive to Strengthen Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Enterprise Security

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced IT Concepts, LLC (Advanced IT) a leading provider of IT enterprise services, training operations, and foreign military training solutions supporting government and defense missions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Brown-Slawson as Chief Information Security Officer.

Amy Brown-Slawson, Chief Information Security Officer, Advanced IT

In this role, Brown-Slawson will lead Advanced IT's enterprise cybersecurity strategy, information security governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, and security operations. She will work across the organization to strengthen cyber resilience, protect critical systems and information, and ensure security remains integrated into the company's operations and continued growth.

Brown-Slawson brings nearly 20 years of information technology and cybersecurity leadership experience. Before joining Advanced IT, she served as Chief Information Security Officer and Information Technology Security Manager at Aurora Flight Sciences. She previously spent more than 14 years as Director of IT and Security at Orbit Logic and began her leadership career as an IT Manager with SFC Graphics.

"I am honored to join Advanced IT and contribute to an organization with a strong commitment to mission success, innovation, and customer trust," says Amy Brown-Slawson, Chief Information Security Officer at Advanced IT. "I look forward to working with teams across the company to strengthen our cybersecurity posture, enhance governance and compliance, and ensure our people, systems, and information remain protected as the organization continues to grow."

Brown-Slawson holds a master's degree in Information Technology with a concentration in Information Assurance from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Her professional credentials include Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Cloud Security Professional, Lead CMMC Certified Assessor, CMMC Certified Assessor, and CMMC Certified Professional.

"Amy brings the technical expertise, leadership experience, and regulatory knowledge needed to advance our cybersecurity program and support our customers' evolving mission requirements," says Juan Navarro, President and CEO of Advanced IT. "Her background in governance, risk, compliance, and CMMC will be invaluable as we continue strengthening our security culture, protecting critical assets, and expanding our capabilities across the federal and defense markets."

Brown-Slawson's appointment reflects Advanced IT's continued investment in experienced leadership and secure, scalable business operations that support long-term growth and mission readiness.

For more information about Advanced IT's mission and capabilities, visit www.aitc-llc.com

About Advanced IT Concepts (Advanced IT):

Advanced IT Concepts (Advanced IT) is a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions and services, specializing in systems integration, professional services, cybersecurity, and training support. Dedicated to enabling mission success, Advanced IT partners with defense and federal agencies to deliver innovative, reliable, and forward-thinking solutions. For more information, visit www.aitc-llc.com.

SOURCE Advanced IT Concepts, LLC