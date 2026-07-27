Advantage Services Group Expands Into Virginia With Acquisition of Brooks Heating & Air

MANASSAS, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Services Group ("ASG"), a leading residential services platform, announced today its acquisition of Brooks Heating & Air ("Brooks"), a trusted HVAC company serving homeowners throughout Manassas and the surrounding Northern Virginia communities.

The acquisition marks ASG's entry into the Virginia market and expands the company's growing footprint across Oregon, California, Colorado, and Virginia. The move represents an important milestone in ASG's mission to build a world-class residential services organization focused on technical excellence, employee development, and exceptional customer experiences.

Founded by Kenny Brooks, Brooks Heating & Air has earned a strong reputation throughout Northern Virginia by delivering honest recommendations, quality workmanship, and customer-focused service. The company's commitment to building long-term relationships with homeowners closely aligns with ASG's philosophy of serving customers for life.

"Our expansion into Virginia represents an exciting milestone for Advantage Services Group," said David Williams, CEO of ASG. "We've always believed that great companies are built by great people. From our first conversations with the Brook's team, it was clear they share our commitment to building an organization where employees and customers thrive."

Brooks Heating & Air will continue operating under its existing brand, preserving the local reputation and customer trust that have made it a respected name throughout Northern Virginia. Through the partnership, the company will gain access to ASG's operational resources, training programs, technology investments, and leadership support.

The acquisition represents ASG's continued momentum in the residential HVAC industry and demonstrates the company's commitment to partnering with organizations that share its focus on long-term growth.

About Advantage Services Group

Advantage Services Group is a residential services platform focused on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the US. Through its family of locally operated brands, the company serves nearly 4 million households across 400+ ZIP codes while investing in people, technical excellence, and long-term growth. ASG's mission is to be the trusted residential service provider in the markets it serves and the preferred employer for top talent. For more information, visit advantage-services.com.

About Brooks Heating & Air

Founded by Kenny Brooks in 2015, Brooks Heating & Air is a Manassas, Virginia-based HVAC company serving homeowners throughout Northern Virginia. The company is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating and is known for delivering residential heating and cooling services with a focus on quality workmanship and dependable customer care. For more information, visit brookshvac.com.

SOURCE Advantage Services Group (“ASG”)