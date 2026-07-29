Advisor Choice Fuels Wealthcare's Continued Growth in 2026 Through Flexible Affiliation Models and Strategic Recruitment

RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management (Wealthcare), a technology-enabled RIA supporting independent financial advisors, continued its accelerated growth trajectory and commitment to flexible supported independence throughout 2026. Wealthcare built on the momentum of its first full year as part of Sammons Financial Group, expanding across all four of its flexible affiliation models while increasing its focus on strategic M&A, creating more pathways for planning-focused advisors to partner with Wealthcare.

Key Highlights of Wealthcare's Achievements in 2026 to date:

Completed three internal acquisitions: Wealthcare acquired the practices of three Wealthcare advisors totaling $320 million and demonstrating its commitment to provide flexible support for all advisor career phases including succession planning and exit.



Continued Growth Across Affiliation Channels: Eight new advisors joined Wealthcare in the first six months of 2026, marking the firm's most active recruitment period to date and expanding the firm's national presence to 189 advisors in 30 states.



Exceeded $1.1 billion with 60 advisors using Advisor-Driven Models: Wealthcare's innovative advisor-driven models solution – which empowers advisors who use their own investment models while outsourcing trading and rebalancing – has surpassed $1.1 billion in assets under management with 60 advisors opting in.



New partnerships: Wealthcare entered strategic partnerships with Customers Bank, EncorEstate Plans, and AdRem.

"Today's advisors want independence and options," said Matt Regan, President of Wealthcare. "Some are looking for a succession partner. Others want to accelerate growth while maintaining control of their business. Still others are building for the next generation. Our job is to meet advisors where they are with the flexibility to support their vision. We continue to invest in recruiting planning-focused advisors, expand the technology and services that help them deliver exceptional client experiences, and grow our M&A capabilities alongside our flexible affiliation models. Whether an advisor wants to join through acquisition, remain independent, or evolve over time, Wealthcare gives them the freedom to choose the path that's right for them."

Wealthcare offers a range of Flexible Affiliation Models, enabling financial advisors to align with the firm in the way that best supports their business and their clients. Options include hybrid and fee-only 1099 models, W-2 affiliation, and acquisition opportunities. This adaptable framework allows advisors to maintain as much independence as they want, while taking full advantage of Wealthcare's technology, resources, and operational support.

As the firm continues its upward trajectory, Wealthcare remains focused on delivering exceptional value through industry-leading back- and middle-office support and unparalleled flexibility. With a strong foundation and expanding capabilities, the firm looks forward to continuing its growth, seizing new opportunities in the evolving advisory landscape, and welcoming more advisors into the Wealthcare community.

*As of 06/30/26

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare is the architect of the original goals-based planning and investing methodology 26 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, 'Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – 'Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of three RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC, and Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About Sammons Financial Group

The companies of Sammons Financial Group® help families and businesses by empowering futures and changing lives. Sammons Financial Group is employee owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Sammons Financial Group is Midwest-based, with offices in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Virginia.

SOURCE Wealthcare